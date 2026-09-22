Padres Notes: Wild-Card Race Update, Jake Cronenworth Wins Award, Unfortunate Joe Musgrove News

The San Diego Padres have just six games remaining in the regular season, and the magic number to officially clinch a spot in the postseason is just 2. The Padres head to Los Angeles for a three-game set with the Dodgers on Tuesday in what has the potential to be one of the most anticipated series of 2026 before ending the season back at home against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The Friars are well-positioned in a tie for the top wild-card spot with the Chicago Cubs, and have a one-game advantage over the Philadelphia Phillies for the final slot. Chicago plays the recently-swept Miami Marlins next as the Phillies will take on the red-hot Milwaukee Brewers.

Speaking of red-hot teams, the Padres have established themselves as one of the most electric teams in baseball (and at the perfect time), and someone who has been among the biggest stars on the roster lately is Jake Cronenworth. The All-Star infielder took home National League Player of the Week honors with a .464 batting average across the last seven games, adding two home runs and eight RBIs in that span.

Finally, there is some unfortunate news surrounding right-hander Joe Musgrove. The 33-year-old hasn't pitched since October 2024, and while many expected him to make his return this season, countless setbacks have barred that from happening with his two-year anniversary on the shelf very much in sight.

Pain management on the days after his throwing sessions is among the biggest reason for his latest delay. Manager Craig Stammen provided the latest on his pitcher and revealed that he is still trying whatever he can to get back to the mound, despite the results not showing themselves.

"He's experimenting a little bit probably with how much he can throw and still be able to throw the next day," Stammen said. "This season we've given him a lot of time, and it hasn't quite worked out."

Here’s all the latest Padres news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Latest Joe Musgrove Update is Not Promising for Padres

Michael King Credits Padres' Ruben Niebla for Incredible Turnaround

Padres Announce Lineup vs Marlins as They Look to Secure Sweep, Inch Closer to Postseason Berth

AL Cy Young Award Hopeful Credits Padres' Ruben Niebla for Key Development

Padres Tweets of the Day

Keep Their Heads Ringin' pic.twitter.com/LiaSVEppaX — San Diego Padres (@Padres) September 21, 2026

Just the beginning pic.twitter.com/N2Yr15VQsS — Giannis Auntiegotapoodle (@TooMuchMortons_) September 21, 2026

Since the All-Star break, Yuki Matsui has allowed only 3 ER in 28.1 IP (0.94 ERA) and has a 0.91 WHIP with 31 Ks for the @Padres 😤 pic.twitter.com/4GsSh4ggd3 — MLB Stats (@MLBStats) September 20, 2026

Are the Padres on the verge of having their 4th different manager in 7 years clinch a playoff spot and has that happened before? pic.twitter.com/tZ0Hc03oV0 — Marty Caswell (@MartyCaswell) September 22, 2026

We have partnered with @faridyu to make a historic contribution to the Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater San Diego 💛 pic.twitter.com/eRvxgqDzr5 — San Diego Padres (@Padres) September 22, 2026

Adrian Morejon has executed better than any reliever this season, a 121 proPitching+ backed by a 2.83 ERA and 103 strikeouts in 82.2 innings. Tanner Scott graded next at 120, Louis Varland at 117. pic.twitter.com/76bjRu5q8X — Pitch Profiler (@pitchprofiler) September 21, 2026

Jake Cronenworth, the NL player of the week! pic.twitter.com/TtK7JIalsb — Marty Caswell (@MartyCaswell) September 21, 2026

#ForTheFaithful i love my country the san diego padres<3 pic.twitter.com/nKhUhQOsgO — Dee ★ (@scuderiaonce) September 21, 2026

Ian Koenig putting in work, he is our @TrulyNolen Player of the Week 💪



2 starts | 11 IP | 2 R | 2 BB | 6 K | .179 BAA pic.twitter.com/otLuKPAdR1 — El Paso Chihuahuas (@epchihuahuas) September 21, 2026

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