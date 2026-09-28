Padres Notes: Wild-Card Roster Prediction, Full Schedule vs Cubs, Ex-Padre Suddenly Retires
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The San Diego Padres beat the Arizona Diamondbacks, 9-4, on Sunday afternoon and finished the regular season with a record of 91-71.
Randy Vasquez allowed just one earned run through six solid innings of work, giving up three hits and striking out a pair of batters. Griffin Canning (credited with the win) took down the last three frames and surrendered three earned runs while finishing with two strikeouts.
Offensively, Dustin Harris, Ty France, Austin Hays and Freddy Fermin each had multi-hit performances, with Fermin adding three RBIs. Gavin Sheets, in his second game back after a nearly one-month stint on the injured list, slugged his first home run since Aug. 16, a towering 423-foot solo blast in the fourth inning.
As the regular season comes to a close, first-year manager Craig Stammen spoke on what the experience was like in his new job with the team after serving as a relief pitcher from 2017-22.
“It’s been a lot of fun,” Stammen said. “And you win 91 games, it makes it a lot more fun. I think the best part about it is we battled some tough times, we battled through some adversity or low points. We were able to come out of it stronger or better than ever.”
One of the many benefits of a successful regular season, especially with the 40-18 record amassed since July 24, is that the Padres will host their wild-card series against the Chicago Cubs. Game 1 of the wild-card round begins Tuesday at 7p.m. PT, Game 2 is Wednesday at 7p.m. PT, and if necessary, Game 3 will be Thursday (with the time to be determined based on the results of the other wild-card series').
There are no guarantees, however, that the current members of the roster will be a part of the 26-man wild-card roster. The team at Padres On SI made expert predictions as to who will be there to kick off the postseason against the Cubs.
Finally, a former Padres reliever announced his retirement from the game of baseball. The 12-year MLB veteran spent four seasons in San Diego after he was claimed off waivers in April 2017.
Here’s all the latest Padres news and stories (click the headline for the full article):
Projecting the Padres Playoff Roster for the Wild-Card Series vs the Cubs
Former Padres All-Star Suddenly Retires After 12th MLB Season
Padres Announce Starting Pitcher, Lineup for Final Game of Regular Season vs Diamondbacks
Padres Tweets of the Day
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Gabe Smallson is a sportswriter based in Los Angeles with a focus in sports and entertainment content. Gabe has previously worked at Newsweek and Dodgers Nation. He graduated from San Francisco State University in 2020 and received his Masters of Science at the University of Southern California in 2025.Follow gabesmallson