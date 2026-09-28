Padres Notes: Wild-Card Roster Prediction, Full Schedule vs Cubs, Ex-Padre Suddenly Retires

The San Diego Padres beat the Arizona Diamondbacks, 9-4, on Sunday afternoon and finished the regular season with a record of 91-71.

Randy Vasquez allowed just one earned run through six solid innings of work, giving up three hits and striking out a pair of batters. Griffin Canning (credited with the win) took down the last three frames and surrendered three earned runs while finishing with two strikeouts.

Offensively, Dustin Harris, Ty France, Austin Hays and Freddy Fermin each had multi-hit performances, with Fermin adding three RBIs. Gavin Sheets, in his second game back after a nearly one-month stint on the injured list, slugged his first home run since Aug. 16, a towering 423-foot solo blast in the fourth inning.

As the regular season comes to a close, first-year manager Craig Stammen spoke on what the experience was like in his new job with the team after serving as a relief pitcher from 2017-22.

“It’s been a lot of fun,” Stammen said. “And you win 91 games, it makes it a lot more fun. I think the best part about it is we battled some tough times, we battled through some adversity or low points. We were able to come out of it stronger or better than ever.”

One of the many benefits of a successful regular season, especially with the 40-18 record amassed since July 24, is that the Padres will host their wild-card series against the Chicago Cubs. Game 1 of the wild-card round begins Tuesday at 7p.m. PT, Game 2 is Wednesday at 7p.m. PT, and if necessary, Game 3 will be Thursday (with the time to be determined based on the results of the other wild-card series').

Set the clocks. pic.twitter.com/4fqmzuhk4x — San Diego Padres (@Padres) September 27, 2026

There are no guarantees, however, that the current members of the roster will be a part of the 26-man wild-card roster. The team at Padres On SI made expert predictions as to who will be there to kick off the postseason against the Cubs.

Finally, a former Padres reliever announced his retirement from the game of baseball. The 12-year MLB veteran spent four seasons in San Diego after he was claimed off waivers in April 2017.

Here’s all the latest Padres news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Projecting the Padres Playoff Roster for the Wild-Card Series vs the Cubs

Former Padres All-Star Suddenly Retires After 12th MLB Season

Padres Announce Starting Pitcher, Lineup for Final Game of Regular Season vs Diamondbacks

Padres Tweets of the Day

It's a battle of two of the best at the hot corner in San Diego! 🔥#MLBTonight previews the importance of Alex Bregman and Manny Machado as the Cubs and Padres square off in a rematch of last year's Wild Card series. pic.twitter.com/tRF0hCP9DR — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) September 28, 2026

Setting the tone. pic.twitter.com/CzDTvtRufL — San Diego Padres (@Padres) September 27, 2026

The Padres salute the #FriarFaithful after the conclusion of their regular season: pic.twitter.com/Dqn8jRbsY9 — 97.3 The Fan (@973TheFanSD) September 27, 2026

Gavin Sheets joined @SammyLev about his return to the Padres, hitting a home run today and why he has confidence in this team heading into the playoffs: pic.twitter.com/1sRmY8tUn2 — 97.3 The Fan (@973TheFanSD) September 27, 2026

See you soon 🫶 pic.twitter.com/ZNsGmLIPXz — San Diego Padres (@Padres) September 27, 2026

"We're playing our best baseball at the right time."



Gavin Sheets says it's not the same Padres team that got blown out by the Cubs the last time they faced off.@FriarTerritory pic.twitter.com/owcaGDZOda — Marty Caswell (@MartyCaswell) September 27, 2026

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