Padres Roundup: Xander Bogaerts Injury Update, SD Free Agent Joins Phillies, Jason Adam Latest
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The San Diego Padres lost to the New York Mets, 4-2, on Wednesday and fell to 68-60 on the year. The Friars hold a one game lead over the Arizona Diamondbacks for the final wild-card spot in the National League.
Michael King had another productive outing with four strikeouts across 6.2 innings of work, but his two earned runs surrendered from a two-run shot in the fourth inning were enough to credit him with loss No. 9 on the year.
Offensively, Fernando Tatis Jr. continued his unbelievable production lately with an RBI double in the fifth inning. Gavin Sheets cut the deficit to two with a one-out RBI single in the ninth inning, but Austin Hays hit into a game-ending double play to stop the rally.
On the road to defeat, Xander Bogaerts left with what was later described as a cramp. Manager Craig Stammen provided the latest on the veteran.
“He’s fine,” Stammen said. “He just had a cramp. We’re just being precautious with it. Hot day like today, humid, long travel — we just felt like it was the right time to get him out of the game.”
In other news, a Padres free agent made his way to the Philadelphia Phillies, the team that is right in front of the Padres for the second wild-card spot. The veteran southpaw has yet to pitch at the major league level this season, but has a notorious postseason resume.
Finally, there is a more positive update regarding Padres pitching as Jason Adam revealed his timeline to return to the mound since a shoulder injury suffered in early-July has kept him on the shelf. Though his anticipated return is still a few weeks away, the right-hander was in good spirits when assessing how his latest throwing session went.
“My command was trash, so I think I’m in midseason form,” Adam joked after throwing. “… I honestly felt as good as I’ve felt — at that intensity — all year. It felt clean. No pain. Really encouraged today.”
Here’s all the latest Padres news and stories (click the headline for the full article):
Padres Free Agent Signs With Phillies Amid Wild-Card Battle
Padres' Jason Adam Reveals Return Timeline, Which Remains Far Away
Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr. Sends Message to Baseball World After Otherworldly Performance
Padres Tweets of the Day
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Gabe Smallson is a sportswriter based in Los Angeles with a focus in sports and entertainment content. Gabe has previously worked at Newsweek and Dodgers Nation. He graduated from San Francisco State University in 2020 and received his Masters of Science at the University of Southern California in 2025.Follow gabesmallson