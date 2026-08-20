Padres Roundup: Xander Bogaerts Injury Update, SD Free Agent Joins Phillies, Jason Adam Latest

The San Diego Padres lost to the New York Mets, 4-2, on Wednesday and fell to 68-60 on the year. The Friars hold a one game lead over the Arizona Diamondbacks for the final wild-card spot in the National League.

Michael King had another productive outing with four strikeouts across 6.2 innings of work, but his two earned runs surrendered from a two-run shot in the fourth inning were enough to credit him with loss No. 9 on the year.

Offensively, Fernando Tatis Jr. continued his unbelievable production lately with an RBI double in the fifth inning. Gavin Sheets cut the deficit to two with a one-out RBI single in the ninth inning, but Austin Hays hit into a game-ending double play to stop the rally.

On the road to defeat, Xander Bogaerts left with what was later described as a cramp. Manager Craig Stammen provided the latest on the veteran.

“He’s fine,” Stammen said. “He just had a cramp. We’re just being precautious with it. Hot day like today, humid, long travel — we just felt like it was the right time to get him out of the game.”

Craig Stammen addressed Xander Bogaerts' status after he exited the game early and why he went with Austin Hays as a pinch-hitter against Kodai Senga: pic.twitter.com/ZA0KTIeU4G — 97.3 The Fan (@973TheFanSD) August 19, 2026

In other news, a Padres free agent made his way to the Philadelphia Phillies, the team that is right in front of the Padres for the second wild-card spot. The veteran southpaw has yet to pitch at the major league level this season, but has a notorious postseason resume.

Finally, there is a more positive update regarding Padres pitching as Jason Adam revealed his timeline to return to the mound since a shoulder injury suffered in early-July has kept him on the shelf. Though his anticipated return is still a few weeks away, the right-hander was in good spirits when assessing how his latest throwing session went.

“My command was trash, so I think I’m in midseason form,” Adam joked after throwing. “… I honestly felt as good as I’ve felt — at that intensity — all year. It felt clean. No pain. Really encouraged today.”

Here’s all the latest Padres news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Padres Free Agent Signs With Phillies Amid Wild-Card Battle

Padres' Jason Adam Reveals Return Timeline, Which Remains Far Away

Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr. Sends Message to Baseball World After Otherworldly Performance

Padres Tweets of the Day

Padres RHP Jason Adam revealed his RETURN timeline, which still remains pretty far away⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/ezRhGWHEbZ — Padres On SI (@PadresOnSI) August 20, 2026

FaZe Rug randomly ran into MLB pitcher and San Diego Padres legend Joe Musgrove at an airport restaurant, who revealed that he’s a HUGE fan of him and also shared an update on when he expects to return to pitching after his injury 👀🔥 pic.twitter.com/EZnHJu7bK7 — yoxic (@yoxics) August 19, 2026

Ty France is rocking a career-best .509 slugging percentage during a standout 2026 season with the @Padres! 🔥



He joined us on #MLBCentral to describe the journey back to being a productive everyday player and sharing a lineup with Manny Machado, Fernando Tatis Jr. and more. pic.twitter.com/tndFUivqTq — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) August 19, 2026

The Padres are really good dudes. Some fun stuff coming in the next week or so! pic.twitter.com/ZN8wmtZHC9 — Ryan Cohen (@RyanCohen24) August 19, 2026

Michael King today vs Mets 8/19/2026

6.2 IP

4 H

2 ER

4 strikeouts



Season ERA down to 3.38#padres #forthefaithful pic.twitter.com/biwx3VhubX — Padres Highlights (@FriarHighlights) August 19, 2026

Fernando Tatis Jr. HOSES Francisco Alvarez at home to keep this a 1-run game#padres down 2-1 to the Mets heading to the top 8th pic.twitter.com/PemjpGjMNG — Padres Highlights (@FriarHighlights) August 19, 2026

It was the Fernando Tatis Jr. show in Queens!@Padres | 🔗 https://t.co/iXax8hx4iO pic.twitter.com/OEnIjHtnZZ — MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM (@MLBNetworkRadio) August 19, 2026

Fernando Tatís Jr. is exactly where he is meant to be: “My dreams of playing professional baseball started early, way back in San Pedro de Macorís, when I was just eight years old.



I remember the first actual field I played on in my hometown, it had a lot of rocks on the… pic.twitter.com/rZ2FJKlvTq — The Players’ Tribune (@PlayersTribune) August 19, 2026

I would do unspeakable things to get RSNs to realize there should be the option to watch entire games from this angle.



Here's Mason Miller vs Francisco Lindor from the Mets-Padres 9th inning. 102 mph up in the zone looks insane. pic.twitter.com/ygLOAzd1a2 — Lance Brozdowski (@LanceBroz) August 19, 2026

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