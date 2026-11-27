The San Diego Padres added an intriguing catching option with a history of offensive production in the minor leagues.

Nelson Quiroz signed a minor league contract with the Padres this week, according to his official transactions log. The 25-year-old had spent his entire professional career in the Los Angeles Dodgers organization.

Padres Sign Nelson Quiroz: Who is the Team's Newest Catcher?

Quiroz, a native of Navojoa, Mexico, originally signed with the Dodgers as an international amateur in April 2017. He has steadily worked his way through their farm system, showing flashes of offensive potential along the way.

In 2025, Quiroz hit .333 with a .393 on-base percentage and .441 slugging percentage across 55 games between High-A Great Lakes and Double-A Tulsa. He also demonstrated defensive potential behind the plate, with a strong throwing arm drawing positive attention.

Nelson Quiroz had 3 hits for Great Lakes, which is his 2nd 3-hit game in the 4 games he's played this year. Quiroz is hitting .444, OPS 1.030, so off to a smokin' hot start.



Quiroz has a good arm behind the plate as a catcher, and has infectious fun & positive energy every day… pic.twitter.com/s5cWa4h3gd — Dodgers Daily (@dodger_daily) April 13, 2025

That performance helped earn Quiroz an invitation to Dodgers major league spring training for the first time in 2026. He appeared in only two Cactus League games, going hitless in three at-bats, but the opportunity represented a significant milestone.

Injuries have been an obstacle throughout his career. Quiroz made his full-season debut with Class-A Rancho Cucamonga in 2022 and immediately made an impression, hitting .341 with a .420 on-base percentage in 12 games. However, a hamate injury required season-ending surgery in June 2022 and he did not return to playing competitive minor league games for a full year.

Nelson Quiroz homers in the third inning to extend the Quakes lead 5-3 over the 66ers. pic.twitter.com/fkHP8MGR9P — Rancho Cucamonga Quakes (@RCQuakes) June 19, 2022

Quiroz's 2026 campaign was interrupted by injury too. In 23 games with Double-A Tulsa, Quiroz hit .288 with a .333 on-base percentage and .442 slugging percentage. The Dodgers eventually promoted him to Triple-A Oklahoma City in September, although he did not appear in a game for the Comets.

In 23 games across the two minor league levels, Quiroz batted .321 with an .854 OPS this season.

For San Diego, Quiroz represents an interesting organizational addition at a position where the team already has three viable major league catchers.

Venezuelan-born catcher Ethan Salas, one of baseball's most highly regarded young catching prospects, drew rave reviews after making his major league debut in September. Quiroz is not a nationally ranked prospect, but his offensive track record gives the organization another player worth monitoring.

Because Quiroz signed a minor league contract, he won't take a spot on San Diego's 40-man roster. Tellingly, the Padres were interested enough in Quiroz to sign him in November, before an expected lockout and transactions freeze Dec. 1 will limit teams to contacting only minor league free agents. That alone makes him a player to watch in 2027.

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