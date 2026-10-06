6-Time All-Star in Awe of Padres' 20-Year-Old Rookie Ethan Salas

Joey Votto burnished a reputation as a cage rat, someone who spent hours analyzing and perfecting his swing en route to a 17-year MLB career.

A career .294 hitter, Votto made six All-Star teams and won an MVP award before retiring midway through the 2024 season. The longtime Cincinnati Reds first baseman served as an analyst on NBC's coverage of the wild-card round, and recently chimed in on his first impression of San Diego Padres rookie Ethan Salas.

If it takes one hitting savant to appreciate another, Salas could not have been paid a higher compliment by Votto on social media.

Salas has a heck of a swing. Wow. @Padres — Joey Votto (@JoeyVotto) October 1, 2026

"Salas has a heck of a swing," Votto wrote on Twitter/X recently. "Wow."

At 20 years old, Salas recently became the youngest man ever to catch an MLB postseason game.

Esto es increíble 🇻🇪



Ethan Salas se convirtió en el catcher más joven en la historia en estar en un juego de postemporada en MLB. 20 años y 121 días. pic.twitter.com/MY37O3346c — Luis A. Meneses Calderón (@luisalfredomc10) October 1, 2026

Salas earned his first major league promotion Sept. 1, making him the youngest catcher to appear in a regular-season game since Hall of Famer Ivan Rodriguez. He won over his teammates in a short period of time.

"He's got enormous amounts of confidence, which is what I love to see out of young kids," Padres center fielderJackson Merrill said. "He trusts himself, we trust him, and I think that bounces back on each other. We've shown we love him and trust him to do what he's capable of doing, and he's going to go out there and perform to the best of his abilities."

Machado, Merrill and France looking on as 20-year-old Ethan Salas takes bp ahead of tonight's playoff start pic.twitter.com/95j49q9ZmV — Marty Caswell (@MartyCaswell) September 30, 2026

A left-handed hitter like Votto, Salas is also starting to win over outside observers, one swing at a time. Salas is 1-for-4 with two strikeouts, a run and an RBI to start his postseason career.

The Padres are carrying two catchers — Luis Campusano and Freddy Fermin — in addition to Salas. Playing time for each will be less than one would expect in a traditional starter/backup tandem structure.

Salas nearly got the start at DH in Game 2, but manager Craig Stammen switched him out for Gavin Sheets at the last minute because of injury concerns about Campusano.

Salas understands the assignment — and appreciates it.

"It's addicting out there. The adrenaline, everything."



Ethan Salas became the youngest catcher to ever catch a postseason game at 20 years and 121 days yesterday pic.twitter.com/i1kAqGbrmV — Milb Central (@milb_central) October 1, 2026

"It's something special for me and my family" to become the youngest catcher in the history of baseball's postseason, Salas said. "All the hard work we put in since a young age. It's definitely something cool.

"It's addicting out there," he added. "The adrenaline, everything."

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