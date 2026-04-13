Padres' $3 Billion Sale Could Be 'Steal' for New Owner, Says Insider

The San Diego Padres' organization is currently up for sale for the first time since 2012, when the Seidler/O'Malley families purchased the team for $800 million.

The upcoming sale has been a main talking point around the franchise, and San Diego is expected to make some history with this move.

The Padres have been rumored to sell for potentially up to $3.5 billion, while other evaluations see the team being valued closer to $3 billion. But no matter where the number eventually lands, the Padres are expected to shatter the $2.4 billion record that the New York Mets currently have when Steve Cohen purchased them in 2020.

While paying $3 billion for the Padres would be quite a large sum of money, it seems that this could end up being a steal. According to MLB insider Bob Nightengale of USA Today, whoever ends up winning the bid may see the value of the team explode soon thereafter.

"Is it a wise business deal? It could be a steal with national media rights expected to explode when the contracts expire in 2028, particularly if the owners get a salary cap too. The key may be the Asian market, with Netflix paying $100 million alone in March for the WBC Japanese broadcast rights, which consisted of just five games," Nightengale wrote.

The sport of baseball has seen a massive increase in viewership over the last few years, and the value of TV contracts has taken off.

The Padres are in a very marketable city, and the team has plenty of star players on the roster who could help the cause. Playing in Southern California has its perks for the Padres, and the team could make a lot more money with media rights taking off soon.

It doesn't hurt that the Padres have also made the playoffs in four of the past six seasons, showing consistency on the field. San Diego has also broken its own attendance record in each of the past four seasons, and is on pace to make it happen again in 2026.

Last season, the Padres finished second in MLB with an attendance of over 3.4 million, with only the Los Angeles Dodgers having more fans at home games. The loyalty and dedication to this franchise are there from the fans, and the new owner could easily make more money than what they are expected to pay for the team.

Having a new owner also brings the idea of more money flowing into off-the-field resources, which likely will translate to having a better product. Overall, this sale seems like it could be a great thing for the franchise, and this organization feels like it could become a powerhouse in the near future.

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