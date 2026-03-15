Padres Notes: $80 Million Trade Rumors, Xander Bogaerts Pressure, Favorite for Final Bench Spot Emerging

As the San Diego Padres near closer to playing games that will count towards their 2026 total, Saturday afternoon's Peoria, AZ contest presented an exciting step in the right direction as they took down the Cleveland Guardians, 8-5, and improved to 11-11 this spring.

After an early, 1-0, deficit in the third inning, Miguel Andujar responded with a 428-foot grand slam in the bottom of the third inning that Cleveland failed to overcome. Nick Pivetta earned the win on Saturday with four strikeouts across three innings of work with two hits, two earned runs and two walks allowed

Meanwhile, the second of the split-squad games featured a substantially worse outcome for San Diego. The Texas Rangers utilized a 13-run third inning and defeated the Friars, 22-2, in Surprise, AZ.

In other news, an $80 million Padres veteran was recently linked to a potential trade this season. The All-Star had a slightly underwhelming 2025 — batting .246 with 11 home runs in 135 games — but also had his highest bWAR (2.4) since the 2023 campaign.

Additionally, president of baseball operations A.J. Preller applied pressure on All-Star infielder Xander Bogaerts as he speculated what the team may look like if the Bogaerts of old returns to form. The veteran has a combined .738 OPS across his three years in San Diego, compared to a total .814 OPS after a decade with the Boston Red Sox.

Finally, with Opening Day around the corner, the Padres are going to have to make some more cuts to get to the MLB-mandated 26-man roster by the start of the season. Due to injuries, elevated play and potential fit with the squad, a Padres insider theorized who looks to be the favorite to snag the final roster spots.

Here’s all the latest Padres news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Padres' $80 Million All-Star Could Be Traded at Deadline, Says Insider

Padres' AJ Preller Puts Pressure on $280 Million Star for 2026 Season

Padres Outfielder Emerging as Favorite to Earn Final Opening Day Roster Spot

Padres Pitcher Labeled As Having Worst Contract Entering 2026 Season

All-Star Infielder Believes He Has 'Unfinished Business' With Padres

Rival Exec Sends Harsh Message on Padres' World Series Window

Padres' $15 Million Infielder Predicted to Have Breakout Season in 2026

Padres Tweets of the Day

Final in Peoria :) pic.twitter.com/WkJ8p1GqIs — San Diego Padres (@Padres) March 14, 2026

Showing out 🦾 pic.twitter.com/zxMA2NpAdy — San Diego Padres (@Padres) March 14, 2026

Pure domination from Mason Miller 🔥 pic.twitter.com/M5JVnJPkz9 — World Baseball Classic (@WBCBaseball) March 14, 2026

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