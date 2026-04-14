Padres Notes: Friars Cut Ties With 3 Players, Nick Pivetta Injury Latest, Mason Miller Cy Young?

The San Diego Padres released three players from the organization this past week. A catcher and right-handed pitcher from the Dominican Summer League Padres Brown and a catcher from the Arizona Complex League Padres will now be looking for the next opportunity in their baseball lives.

In other news, Padres right-hander Nick Pivetta has a concerning development amid his elbow injury.

The Canadian left his gem of a start on Sunday after striking out four in three-plus perfect innings, retiring the first nine batters he faced in order. After the Padres referred to his reasoning for leaving the mound early as elbow stiffness, Pivetta spoke on his confusion with what exactly is going on in his arm.

“To be honest, I’m perplexed,” Pivetta said. “[The] human body is different. People feel things differently. I’m just trying to process it, work through it myself. I think the next coming days, I’ll probably see how it feels and be able to dictate what type of plan I want moving forward.”

Finally, it is no secret that closer Mason Miller is on a hot streak to start his 2026 campaign. In fact, a hot streak would be an understatement as the 27-year-old has yet to allow a run this season (in seven appearances) and has struck out 17 of the last 18 batters he has faced.

For these reasons and more, MLB insider and former general manager Jim Bowden believes that the closer has a shot at a Cy Young award if he keeps this up.

"He’s allowed only one hit and one walk in 7 1/3 innings, has converted all of his save attempts and has a seemingly impossible negative FIP (-1.65). If he keeps this up, he’ll be in the conversation with Paul Skenes, Cristopher Sánchez, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Shohei Ohtani and Chris Sale for the NL Cy Young Award."

Here’s all the latest Padres news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Padres Officially Release 3 Players From Organization

Padres' Nick Pivetta Dealing With Elbow Injury in Concerning Development

Padres' Mason Miller Earns Major Cy Young Award Prediction

Padres vs Mariners: Series Preview, Key Injuries, Bold Predictions for April 14-16

Padres' Mason Miller is Turning Diabetes Diagnosis Into Inspiration, Both On and Off the Field

Padres Predicted to Lose Nick Pivetta This Offseason in 'No-Brainer' Move

Padres' $3 Billion Sale Could Be 'Steal' for New Owner, Says Insider

Padres Tweets of the Day

Current #Padres RBI leaders:



🥇: Ramón Laureano – 11



🥈: Jackson Merrill – 11



🥉: Manny Machado – 9#ForTheFaithful pic.twitter.com/HDMExb77Cd — SleeperPadres (@SleeperPadres) April 14, 2026

Mason Miller against the last 18 hitters he’s faced:



K, K, K, K, K, K, K, K, K, K, GO, K, K, K, K, K, K, K 🤯 pic.twitter.com/HRyh7ggNt3 — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) April 11, 2026

SleeperMLB’s Week 2 Power Rankings:



1 - Los Angeles Dodgers

2 - San Diego Padres ⬆️

3 - Atlanta Braves

4 - New York Yankees

5 - Cleveland Guardians

6 - Milwaukee Brewers

7 - Cincinnati Reds

8 - Pittsburgh Pirates

9 - Seattle Mariners

10 - Detroit Tigers pic.twitter.com/CYxBlLimsE — SleeperMLB (@SleeperMLB) April 13, 2026

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