Padres Notes: Friars Officially Release Outfielder, Roster Move Incoming, Joe Musgrove Still Feeling Pain
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The San Diego Padres walked off the Colorado Rockies, 7-3, on Thursday night in a thrilling 12-inning victory.
After a Fernando Tatis Jr. sacrifice bunt in the bottom of the 12th inning and back-to-back intentional walks to load up the bases, Xander Bogaerts launched a towering walk-off grand slam that left his bat at 108.3 mph. The Friars improved to 7-6 on the year and took the first game of the series.
In other news, the Friars officially released a former No. 10 overall prospect on Thursday. The 25-year-old outfielder was released from his minor league contract, per the Double-A San Antonio Missions.
Additionally, the Padres are likely going to be rooting for a different fate of a current prospect. Garrett Hawkins, named the 2025 minor league pitcher of the year, was recently linked to a potential end-of-year call-up by Padres insider Dennis Lin.
"In 2026, he could reach a big-league bullpen by September. The Padres added Hawkins to their 40-man roster over the offseason, and he showed glimpses of his ability throughout spring training. Hawkins’ repertoire isn’t as high-octane as [Bradgley] Rodriguez’s, but he possesses a 6-foot-5 frame to go along with a mid-90s fastball," Lin wrote.
Finally, Padres right-hander Joe Musgrove is still feeling pain when throwing one of his essential pitches. He spoke earlier this week regarding how it affects his repertoire amid his recovery from Tommy John surgery.
“A lot of it is the confidence in the pitch because the pain is related to that specific pitch,” Musgrove said. “Like, when it’s called, I’m less likely to want to throw it because it hurts and I know it’s not a very sharp pitch. Whereas before, if I get behind in the count, I could throw four different pitches to both sides of the plate and get back in the count and control it, and I just felt in control."
Here’s all the latest Padres news and stories (click the headline for the full article):
Padres Hit Walk-Off Grand Slam vs Rockies to Move Above .500 for First Time in 2026
Padres Cut Ties With Former Top Prospect After Disappointing Tenure
Padres Top Pitching Prospect Could Make MLB Debut This Year, Says Insider
Padres' Joe Musgrove Experiences Pain When Throwing Key Pitch
Padres' Nick Castellanos Sends Warning to Rest of MLB
Padres' Injured Pitcher Has Locker in Clubhouse Hinting at Roster Move
Padres Lineup vs Rockies: Ramon Laureano Out, Ty France Starting
Padres Floated as Landing Spot for All-Star Starting Pitcher Surprisingly Available
Padres City Connect Jerseys for 2026 Season Finally Unveiled
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Gabe Smallson is a sportswriter based in Los Angeles with a focus in sports and entertainment content. Gabe has previously worked at Newsweek and Dodgers Nation. He graduated from San Francisco State University in 2020 and received his Masters of Science at the University of Southern California in 2025.Follow gabesmallson