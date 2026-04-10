Padres' Nick Castellanos Sends Warning to Rest of MLB

San Diego Padres star Nick Castellanos doesn't want the rest of the league to underestimate his team's lineup.

The Padres offense got off to a slow start in 2026. The first five games of the season were a struggle for hitters, who couldn't score more than three runs in a game.

That changed in their sixth game, and since then, the offense has looked much better. The squad has now scored at least three runs in five different innings over the past seven games.

On Wednesday, the Padres lineup showed how dangerous it can really be. The offense scored eight runs in the final three innings to beat the Pirates in the series finale. Castellanos had a two-run double as the No. 7 hitter.

Manny Machado didn't start, with Miguel Andujar going 2-for-4 in his place with a double. The veteran offseason addition improved his OPS to .823, which is leading the Padres.

The fun didn't end there as the bottom of the order continued to show out with Luis Campusano hitting an RBI double. Eight different Padres players recorded hits, including a two-run homer from Jake Cronenworth, his first of the year.

“It definitely has a lot of potential,” Castellanos said of the lineup. “It has a potential to be a very dangerous lineup. It has the potential to be a complete lineup.”

But the All-Star knows the Padres are still in the middle of an adjustment period as they find which liineup works best depending on each matchup.

“I still feel like we’re figuring out who fits what, what role is for who,” Castellanos said. “I think just some time and games played and at-bats, hopefully everything will sort itself out. We’re like a Rubik’s Cube right now, figuring out who belongs where with what responsibilities.”

What Role Does Nick Castellanos Play For Padres in 2026?

Castellanos was released by the Philadelphia Phillies and president of baseball operations A.J. Preller pulled off one of the steals of the offseason as the Padres paid the All-Star only the league minimum.

This spring, the Padres asked Castellanos to transition to first base as well as provide depth at designated hitter and in the outfield. He complied, and while he hasn't gotten regular playing, he's made an impact early in 2026.

Thus far, Castellanos has gone 6-for-23 (.261) with five runs batted in and an OPS of .711. He's appeared in just nine games, but has taken advantage of the playing time he's been given.

If the Padres hope to get a more seasoned first baseman in Castellanos, they will have to get him in more games to gain the experience he lacks.

“You can't practice game situations,” Castellanos said this spring. “So every time that you're in a game, a new situation can present itself. The more time that you're over there during the game, situations start to become repetitive.”

The Padres begin a seven-game homestand Thursday against the Colorado Rockies and then the Seattle Mariners. It's up to manager Craig Stammen how often Padres fans will see Castellanos in action at Petco Park.

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