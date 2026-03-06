Padres Notes: Sung-Mun Song Injury, Major Roster Cuts, Walker Buehler Chose SD Over Phillies

The San Diego Padres trounced the Seattle Mariners, 27-6, on Thursday afternoon to improve to 6-7 overall during spring training. The monumental victory over Seattle was the second-highest run total a team has put together in a Cactus League game.

In unfortunate news, Sung-Mun Song (one of seven Friars to go yard on Thursday) had to leave the slugfest early due to an oblique injury. Song, a nine-year Korea Baseball Organization veteran and current candidate to be a utility man off the bench, had previously injured his oblique in a January batting practice ahead of his arrival to Peoria.

“We’ll see what it’s like when the trainers get ahold of him and interpret it,” manager Craig Stammen said. “Hopefully it’s nothing big, but we’ll see.”

Stammen didn't know when Song suffered the injury in the game.

“I can’t speak on if it was one actual swing or moment,” Stammen said, “or if it was just kind of gradual, like he was tired, running the bases a lot.”

The Padres will have more information on Song ahead of Friday's game.

In other news, the Padres now have 59 players remaining in Major League camp after the latest round of roster cuts. Among the reassigned and optioned players are five pitchers, three infielders, and a catcher.

Finally, former World Series hero Walker Buehler revealed why he chose the Padres over the Philadelphia Phillies. After an NLDS where Philadelphia was narrowly defeated by the eventual champion Los Angeles Dodgers, Buehler chose a minor league deal with a team that he is "definitely excited to be a part of."

With the looming question of who the fifth starter in the Friars' rotation will be, Buehler is one of a handful of talented candidates to round out the Opening Day rotation.

Y'all mind if we post another home run real quick? pic.twitter.com/tlPuGolhAx — San Diego Padres (@Padres) March 5, 2026

The Padres scored 27 runs today



That is the second-most runs by a team in a Spring Training game in at least the last 20 years, behind only:



29 by STL on 3/30/22



h/t @linuslawrence2 — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) March 5, 2026

To the batter's eye 🎯 pic.twitter.com/jAX9uoQH8w — San Diego Padres (@Padres) March 5, 2026

