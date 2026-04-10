Padres Players Have Mixed Reactions to New City Connect Jerseys

The San Diego Padres unveiled their City Connect 2.0 jerseys on Thursday.

Padres star Manny Machado appeared to have a mixed reaction to the team's new threads.

"They're alright," Machado said, seeming to not be the biggest fan.

"They're cool. We'll definitely see how they look when you're wearing it out. It's obviously different when you're taking pictures and no sunlight, no nothing, kind of just trying to be hidden. Definitely looking forward to see them on that yard."

Manny Machado's thoughts on the Padres' new City Connect 2.0 uniforms: pic.twitter.com/aQWHW1UDjJ — 97.3 The Fan (@973TheFanSD) April 9, 2026

Machado was asked about the jersey design, which intertwines the Latino background of the city into the uniforms. The patch on the arm includes La Catrina, a direct homage to Dia de Los Muertos.

"They definitely think about everything. This organization is all about the city and what the fans, what everyone does around here for us. It's pretty cool to see it all come to life," Machado said.

Jackson Merrill is eager to rep the City Connect 2.0 jerseys, which the Padres will debut Friday against the Colorado Rockies.

"Sick. Excited for our new jerseys, always exciting to put on something new," Merrill said.

Jake Cronenworth can't wait to see Padres fans donning the new uniforms, but he also expressed an affinity for San Diego's inaugural City Connect threads which were mint and pink.

"It's gonna be cool to see all the new jerseys in the stands. Obviously, I am going to miss the old ones," Cronenworth said.

"I kind of saw some mockups a little bit, but then we didn't get to see them until spring training. They always look better when they're on you and you get to wear them. So, we're excited."

Jason Adam, who is set to make his long-awaited return to the Padres bullpen, is a huge fan of the uniforms.

"Love 'em. They're awesome, so cool," Adam said. "They did a great job, as always. I think the fans, they're gonna love them, us players love them and hopefully we get a lot of wins in them."

And manager Craig Stammen? The City Connect 2.0 jerseys are somewhat of a throwback for the former player.

"These new uniforms look great, takes us back to the blue Pad day," Stammen said. "Back when I first started with the Padres, wearing the blue and then having the way back Wednesdays where we got to wear the blue and the orange. Very cool from that perspective and also cool in how it represents our city and our area."

Perhaps, the City Connect 2.0 jerseys are a good omen for the Padres as the release of the new threads preceded the team's first walk-off grand slam since Manny Machado's in 2020. In Thursday's series opener against the NL rival, Bogaerts hit a walk-off grand slam in the 12th inning.

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