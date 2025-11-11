Padres Star Predicted to Land With Astros in Blockbuster Deal

MLB insider Jon Morosi predicted San Diego Padres starting pitcher Dylan Cease to switch to the American League and join the Houston Astros during his free agency this offseason.

Cease is likely to move on from San Diego in the offseason after a subpar season and being shopped around near the trade deadline

The right-hander came to San Diego in 2024, and had a solid first season away from the Chicago White Sox. Cease posted a 3.47 ERA through 33 starts in 2024, recording 224 strikeouts and placing fourth in the Cy Young award.

Cease had a much less impressive 2025 season, raising his ERA to 4.55 through 32 starts. He still managed over 200 strikeouts, the fifth straight season he has logged that many, and reached 1,000 innings pitched for his career.

Morosi's Astros prediction makes sense, as they are set to lose ace Framber Valdez, who has been one of the better pitchers in MLB over the last several years. Valdez has a career 3.36 ERA during his eight MLB seasons, and has made two All-Star Games while placing in Cy Young award voting four times.

Without Valdez, the Astros don't have much in their rotation outside of All-Star and Cy Young candidate Hunter Brown.

"I did some checking the last couple days to confirm that at the deadline in July, the team that was most interested in him [was the] Houston Astros," Morosi said. "When you think about the Astros and their depth chart right now, with now Framber Valdez being a free agent, they have a significant need for starting pitching help.

"...Dylan Cease to the Astros probably has as much of a chance of happening as any other free agent prediction out there.”

Likeliest suitor for Dylan Cease this offseason?



“Dylan Cease to the Astros probably has as much of a chance of happening as any other free agent prediction out there.” - @jonmorosi 😳 pic.twitter.com/TAdXNIUKcX — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) November 10, 2025

Cease's departure has left the Padres scrambling for depth among their starting pitchers, as Michael King and Nestor Cortes are also set to test free agency and Yu Darvish underwent surgery to repair his UCL at the end of October.

If the Padres are to remain relevant as contenders for the upcoming season, they'll need to improve their starting pitching during what should be a busy offseason.

