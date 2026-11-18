Padres Notes: SD Makes Roster Move, Adrian Morejon Declines Offer, Mets Targeting Ty France
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The San Diego Padres made a roster move on Tuesday, adding a pair of right-handed pitchers to the 40-man roster. The significance of the move is that the Padres have now protected them from the Rule 5 draft, something that may not take place as normally scheduled in December due to the impending lockout.
In other news, left-handed reliever Adrian Morejon officially declined the qualifying offer that the Padres presented him on Tuesday. The $23.15 million offer on the table was the only qualifying offer the Padres gave out, meaning that San Diego would be compensated with a draft pick if Morejon signs elsewhere this offseason.
Morejon talked after the Padres were eliminated from the National League Division Series about how much he would love to return to the team in 2027, and when asked if he was open to a reunion, told reporters that "everybody knows that."
“I feel sad because I don’t want to say goodbye,” Morejon said. “But it’s business, and let’s see what happens during the offseason.”
Finally, the New York Mets are reportedly in the Ty France sweepstakes as the veteran first baseman's free agency continues. France went from nearly retiring ahead of the 2026 season to being one of the best hitters on the team and a consistent piece of the offense in 2026.
Manager Craig Stammen spoke on France's talents during the season and how he exceeded expectations in 2026.
“It’s been a lot of fun, watching him prove himself to everybody,” Stammen said of France at the time. “Including myself. At the beginning of the season, I don’t think we saw him as an everyday player, but a solid bench piece that we’d have that would give us a professional at-bat, every time.
“But, he’s been maybe our most important hitter throughout the entire season, our most consistent hitter throughout the entire season.”
Here’s all the latest Padres news and stories (click the headline for the full article):
Padres Make Roster Move, Add 2 Right-Handed Pitchers Before Key Offseason Deadline
Padres' Adrian Morejon Makes Qualifying Offer Decision Before Deadline
Padres’ Ty France Reunion Hits Snag as Major Competitor Enters the Race
Predicting Landing Spots for 5 Most Critical Padres Free Agents
Padres Named Best Fit for Veteran All-Star Pitching in Free Agency
Padres Tweets of the Day
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Gabe Smallson is a sportswriter based in Los Angeles with a focus in sports and entertainment content. Gabe has previously worked at Newsweek and Dodgers Nation. He graduated from San Francisco State University in 2020 and received his Masters of Science at the University of Southern California in 2025.Follow gabesmallson