The San Diego Padres made a roster move on Tuesday, adding a pair of right-handed pitchers to the 40-man roster. The significance of the move is that the Padres have now protected them from the Rule 5 draft, something that may not take place as normally scheduled in December due to the impending lockout.

In other news, left-handed reliever Adrian Morejon officially declined the qualifying offer that the Padres presented him on Tuesday. The $23.15 million offer on the table was the only qualifying offer the Padres gave out, meaning that San Diego would be compensated with a draft pick if Morejon signs elsewhere this offseason.

Morejon talked after the Padres were eliminated from the National League Division Series about how much he would love to return to the team in 2027, and when asked if he was open to a reunion, told reporters that "everybody knows that."

“I feel sad because I don’t want to say goodbye,” Morejon said. “But it’s business, and let’s see what happens during the offseason.”

Finally, the New York Mets are reportedly in the Ty France sweepstakes as the veteran first baseman's free agency continues. France went from nearly retiring ahead of the 2026 season to being one of the best hitters on the team and a consistent piece of the offense in 2026.

Manager Craig Stammen spoke on France's talents during the season and how he exceeded expectations in 2026.

“It’s been a lot of fun, watching him prove himself to everybody,” Stammen said of France at the time. “Including myself. At the beginning of the season, I don’t think we saw him as an everyday player, but a solid bench piece that we’d have that would give us a professional at-bat, every time.

“But, he’s been maybe our most important hitter throughout the entire season, our most consistent hitter throughout the entire season.”

Here’s all the latest Padres news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Padres Make Roster Move, Add 2 Right-Handed Pitchers Before Key Offseason Deadline

Padres' Adrian Morejon Makes Qualifying Offer Decision Before Deadline

Padres’ Ty France Reunion Hits Snag as Major Competitor Enters the Race

Predicting Landing Spots for 5 Most Critical Padres Free Agents

Padres Named Best Fit for Veteran All-Star Pitching in Free Agency

Padres Tweets of the Day

The Padres added 2 pitchers to their 40-man roster ahead of Tuesday's deadline to protect them from the Rule 5 draft🚨🚨🚨🚨 pic.twitter.com/qMvTrYzhvb — Padres On SI (@PadresOnSI) November 18, 2026

.@BenAndWoods react to Adrian Morejon reportedly declining the Padres' qualifying offer: pic.twitter.com/NPvhhr5sXA — 97.3 The Fan (@973TheFanSD) November 17, 2026

You just had to be there…



Hunter Renfroe is a certified Padres legend for this moment pic.twitter.com/mbwKORLDp5 https://t.co/oUyrQYaoG7 — Padres Nation (@NationPadres) November 17, 2026

Can you imagine a bullpen that includes Mason Miller and Kaima Taira 🤯



The Padres are interested in signing multiple Japanese born players, and Kaima Taira should be one of those guys. pic.twitter.com/ZMlJXrnbpl — Padres Collective (@PadresHMA) November 17, 2026

How about a Jarren Duran So-Cal shakeup? Buckle up, Padres fans... 🏄‍♂️ @JimBowdenGM pitches a potential deal with Boston that could bring Duran to San Diego and move Fernando Tatis Jr. to second base. pic.twitter.com/8KQ0Jar0XD — GM Territory (@GMTerritory) November 17, 2026

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