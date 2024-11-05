Blake Snell to the Padres? MLB Insider Thinks It's a Possibility
For the second consecutive offseason, Blake Snell is set to be one of baseball's most sought-after free agents.
At 31, he’s among the top starting pitchers on the market and is likely to attract attention from the league's big spenders.
Could the San Diego Padres be interested in a reunion?
According to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com, the Padres, San Francisco Giants and Texas Rangers could all be potential suitors for one of the best available free agents on the market.
"Snell has already opted out of his contract with the Giants and is testing free agency for the second year in a row," writes Feinsand. "He struggled to find the deal he wanted after winning his second career Cy Young Award. So the southpaw signed a two-year, $62 million contract with the Giants, then he went 0-3 with a 9.51 ERA in six starts during an injury-riddled first half of 2024. After returning on July 9, Snell went 5-0 with a 1.23 ERA in 14 starts, a run that will likely make him much more desirable than last offseason, when compensation was tied to his free agency."
According to Will Sammon and Katie Woo of The Athletic, Snell opting out was expected.
Just because he opted for that decision doesn’t rule out a possible reunion in San Francisco either. The Giants and Mets are expected to be big players in the race for Snell. Meanwhile, the Dodgers, who nearly traded for him last season, are likely to be interested again.
President of baseball operations Buster Posey told reporters during his introductory press conference that Snell was a top priority for the Giants.
“Blake’s one of the premier starting pitchers in the big leagues, and has been for a while,” Posey said during his introductory press conference on Oct. 1. “He’s obviously somebody who’s going to be a priority for us to take a hard look at and make a decision as a group.”
The Yankees might enter the mix too, especially if Juan Soto's market shifts. The Blue Jays and Rangers were also mentioned as potential contenders, depending on what Snell's price tag turns out to be.
The Athletic has projected Snell could secure a four-year, $110 million contract. Unlike last year’s drawn-out negotiations that had him signing deep into spring training, Snell is looking for a quicker resolution this time around.