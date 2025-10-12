Former Padres Infielder Defends Clayton Kershaw's Legacy Against SD Media
The San Diego Padres have been applauded many times for the class that they show, not just as an organization, but with those surrounding it.
From celebrations during big moments, on-field play, and even the reaction from a majority of the fanbase, San Diego will hold its head high, win or lose. That could potentially add to why former first baseman Eric Hosmer was so quick to defend Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw on Twitter/X.
Jim Russell, the co-host of Jon and Jim on San Diego Sports 760 shared an image of Kershaw with his face in his hands and the caption reading, "Kershaw couldn’t retire without at least one more blow up. Respect."
Kershaw, who has a career 2.53 ERA in the regular season and a 4.63 average in the postseason, allowed four earned runs off of six hits (two of which being home runs) in two innings of work, as a 3-1 deficit to the Philadelphia Phillies ended in a 8-2 massacre to close out Game 3 of the NLDS.
After Russell shared the image and caption, Hosmer defended Kershaw, saying that Russell was displaying "little brother energy."
Despite the pain that the fans are feeling from a Wild Card exit, despite expectations of a deep postseason run, seeing a former player set the standard of how Friar Faithful should treat a future Hall of Famer is a welcomed sight.
Russell responded claiming that he is simply "trolling," but Hosmer, who spent parts of five seasons in San Diego and 13 seasons in MLB, knows Kershaw on the level of being a competitor against him.
Surely, each fan, former player, or member of the media has the right to make any jokes or have any opinions they desire on players, especially on rival teams, but Hosmer is essentially trying to contribute to Kershaw's farewell season by defending him from a notable voice in the Padres landscape.
Kershaw recently announced that he will leave the game of baseball after this season, and with three Cy Young awards, 11 All-Star selections, and even an MVP, he will have a special place in Cooperstown when his name is on the ballot.
