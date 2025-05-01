Multiple Key Padres Nearing Return From Injured List
The San Diego Padres are getting ready to obtain some offensive relief in the coming days, as outfielder Jackson Merrill and Brandon Lockridge aim to rejoin the team after an extensive rehabilitation process.
Padres insider AJ Cassavell has provided a new update on the status of Merrill and Lockridge.
Skipper Mike Shildt said both players are "towards the finish line" of their rehab. Jake Cronenworth is also set to take some live at-bats at the team's spring complex, potentially giving the team three returning bats in a lineup that is desperate for some juice.
The Padres started off well; however, injuries have caused the team to slip from the top of the NL West to second place.
Nonetheless, the team is overall hanging in there with their pitching, which remains one of the league's best.
The reported target date for Merrill is Monday, May 5, against the New York Yankees in the Big Apple, while Cronenworth could be returning around May 9. Lockridge could be back just ahead of Merrill.
Merrill has had hamstring issues that complicate his recovery and have resulted in an extended time on the sidelines, while Cronenworth is battling a rib fracture.
In just 10 games, Merrill generated 0.6 WAR and slashed .378/.415/676, making him one of the team's best and most important players.
His bat will be required for any deep playoff run, which could indidcate that the team have likely slow-played his recovery to make sure he comes back at full strength.
Cronenworth only managed to play a couple more games than Merrill before missing time, and while he is not as high-caliber as a player, he still provides a solid bat with good defense that makes him valuable to any contending team.
Lockridge is more of a defensive player than an offensive threat in the outfield, but his absence has been significant, particularly considering the other injuries that have tested the team's depth.
