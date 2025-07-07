Padres 'Aren't Afraid' to Trade Their Prospects at Deadline, Says Insider
The San Diego Padres scratched the surface at what could have been their first World Series title in franchise history last season.
After ultimately falling to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League Division Series and losing several key players to free agency, the Padres still believe they can win the World Series in 2025.
Five-time All-Star starting pitcher Yu Darvish is nearing a return from the injured list after sustaining an elbow injury during spring training. Starting pitcher Michael King could also return after the All-Star break to further bolster the Padres rotation.
The Padres are currently in the final Wild Card spot but must continue to perform well over the next few months to secure their position in the postseason. There are three other teams – the St. Louis Cardinals, San Francisco Giants and Cincinnati Reds – trailing closely behind them for the spot.
As the trade deadline approaches, San Diego has made it clear they need a right-handed hitting outfielder and a catcher. And the Padres are reportedly even willing to trade their top prospects to acquire those missing puzzle pieces.
The Padres signed left fielder Jason Heyward to a one-year deal at the beginning of the season but he did not perform like the All-Star he used to be. San Diego released him and are now searching for a full-time replacement who can also offer a strong bat.
San Diego has relied on Elias Diaz and Martin Maldonando as catchers. But the pair have not been able to produce offensively, so the Padres will also want to upgrade at the position with a player who can contribute offensively and defensively.
Catcher Ethan Salas, who is the Padres’ No. 2 overall prospect, has been rumored to be a potential trade option. However, Salas likely will not be traded unless San Diego can get an All-Star in return.
Shortstop Leo DeVries is the Padres’ No. 1 overall prospect and could draw a lot of attention in the trade market. Additionally, San Diego has a trio of pitching prospects – Kash Mayfield, Humberto Cruz and Boston Bateman – that they could barter with.
The Padres are eager to return to the postseason for another shot at a World Series title but will have to decide whether to prioritize their long-term future or take a chance on their roster now.
For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI.