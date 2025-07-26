Padres Could Trade Robert Suarez in Blockbuster Trade Deadline Move
The San Diego Padres are still looking for bats to help their lineup, and could unload the expiring contract of Robert Suarez to bring in the help they need.
The Padres have an excellent bullpen, becoming the first MLB side in history to send three relievers to the All-Star Game, and could easily patch up the closing spot Suarez currently holds. After this year he has a two-year, $16 million player option, however he is likely to decline it as he could fetch a much higher salary in free agency.
"The Padres could be the add-and-subtract kings of this deadline," said ESPN's Jeff Passan. "With a farm system that beyond shortstop Leo De Vries isn't teeming with desirable talent, San Diego could dip into its exceptional bullpen for help. Suárez, a potential free agent and the major league leader in saves, is the likeliest option, though teams that have inquired about Dylan Cease haven't been told no."
Cease has also been in trade talks — recently being offered in a package to the Red Sox for All-Star Jarren Duran — however Suarez carries more value than the starter, who has a 4.59 ERA through 21 starts. Suarez leads MLB with 29 saves this season, and has an ERA of 3.46, though the number is deceiving as he has only allowed more than one run in three of his 44 appearances this season.
Without their closer, the Padres could still survive on the arms of Adrian Morejon and Jason Adam in the late innings, as both of them have been dominant this year. They could use Suarez as a trade chip for a bat to kickstart their recently unconvincing offense and use the left-handed Morejon or right-handed Adam to close games based on their matchups.
The Padres will have to make a move before the deadline, as they have been held to two or less runs eight times in July. They're one game clear of the Cincinnati Reds and San Francisco Giants in the Wild Card, and if they want to keep it that way, they'll need to find a way to round out their lineup.
