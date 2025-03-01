Padres Free Agent Outfielder Suddenly Retires, Joins Dodgers Coaching Staff
Former San Diego Padres outfielder Zach Reks retired from Major League Baseball. But, the 31-year-old will remain part of MLB as a hitting coach for the Los Angeles Dodgers.
The Dodgers announced their minor league coaching staff for 2025, which included Reks as one of three hitting coaches for the Arizona Complex League. Joining Reks in the hitting coach trio are former outfielder Juan Diaz and former first baseman Danny Dorn.
Reks made 22 total MLB appearances throughout his career with the Dodgers and Texas Rangers in 2021 and 2022. But, he spent the majority of his career in the minor leagues.
In his rookie season with Los Angeles, Reks struck out seven times in 10 at-bats. The Dodgers traded Reks, along with left fielder Billy McKinney, to the Rangers for cash on Nov. 22 after he made six MLB appearances with Los Angeles.
With the Rangers, Reks slashed .265/.265/.294 and struck out 10 times in 34 at-bats. He never held a consistent role in the Major Leagues, and Texas recalled and optioned Reks back to the minor leagues three times throughout his single season with the franchise.
The Rangers designated Reks for assignment and then released him three days later in July. Reks signed a $300,000 contract with the Korea Baseball Organization’s Lotte Giants to finish out the season.
After he missed the entire 2023 MLB season, the Padres signed Reks as a free agent to a minor league contract for the 2024 season.
However, Reks did not make an MLB appearance with San Diego. Instead, he posted the worst batting performance of his minor league career with the Double-A San Antonio Missions.
Reks slashed .127/.278/.208 while striking out 71 times across 64 games. He also spent nearly two months on the injured list from Aug. 2 to Sept. 29.
The Chicago, Illinois native ultimately decided to retire ahead of the 2025 season. Now, Reks will return to the Dodgers, who drafted him in the 10th round of the 2017 MLB Draft and gave him the chance to make his MLB debut in 2021.
