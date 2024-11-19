Padres Linked to Cy Young Pitcher in Potential Blockbuster Free Agent Deal
The Baltimore Orioles got exactly what they had hoped for when they acquired Corbin Burnes in a trade with the Milwaukee Brewers.
But now, Burnes is a free agent.
The 2021 National League Cy Young Award winner quickly became the ace of the staff, delivering an All-Star-caliber first half with a 9-4 record and a 2.43 ERA over 19 starts in his debut season with Baltimore.
Though he faced some challenges in the second half, finishing with a 6-5 record and a 3.69 ERA in 13 starts, Burnes shined in his only postseason appearance. He threw eight strong innings of one-run ball but took a hard-luck 1-0 loss to the Kansas City Royals.
Burnes has positioned himself for a significant payday in free agency, according to MLB.com's Mark Feinsand. The starter was recently ranked as the No. 2 free agent, trailing only Juan Soto, in an MLB.com poll of front-office executives. Feinsand also thinks the Padres are a top landing spot.
"San Diego returns Dylan Cease, Yu Darvish and Michael King to the rotation in 2025, but Joe Musgrove’s elbow surgery leaves a huge hole in the group," Feinsand wrote. "The Padres will take their shot at Roki Sasaki, whose price tag will be a fraction of Burnes’ contract, but if the Japanese phenom signs elsewhere, GM A.J. Preller will likely look at every available pitching option, including the Southern California native."
Since 2020, Burnes has posted a 52-31 record, a 2.88 ERA, and 816.2 innings pitched, ranking among the league leaders in innings pitched alongside Aaron Nola and Zack Wheeler.
Burnes has been a top-tier pitcher over the past five years. Since joining the Brewers' rotation in 2020, he has made four All-Star appearances and finished in the top 10 of Cy Young voting four times, with a potential fifth this season. His 2021 campaign was especially remarkable, as he posted a league-leading 2.43 ERA and a 1.63 FIP, ultimately winning the NL Cy Young Award.
The Padres will have stiff competition for Burnes, and that could include the Los Angeles Dodgers.
According to Feinsand, the Dodgers may even have "an edge" in courting Burnes.
"The fact that Burnes hails from Bakersfield — located 110 miles north of Dodger Stadium — could give Los Angeles an edge in its recruitment."