Padres' Luis Arraez Reveals What He Went Through After Scary Collision
San Diego Padres star Luis Arraez was involved in a scary collision on the diamond a few weeks ago. After colliding with Houston Astros infielder Mauricio Dubon, Arraez was put on a stretcher and transported to a local hospital.
The Padres then placed Arraez on the injured list as the first baseman entered concussion protocol. The incident was so concerning that Fernando Tatis Jr. admitted he was near tears when he saw Arraez on the ground.
“It was just a sad moment, especially getting close to him and seeing him on the ground like that,” Tatis said. “You definitely get scared. You almost are going to tears, but just sit down right next to him and you start praying for him right away.”
Thankfully, Arraez has since recovered and was activated from the IL ahead of the Padres' series opener with the San Francisco Giants Tuesday. Arraez was visibly excited on his return to the team when he spoke to the media ahead of the game.
In Wednesday's 5-4 win over the Giants, Arraez recorded a triple and an RBI.
The three-time batting champion provided an update on the scary injury he sustained on Sunday Night Baseball.
“A lot of headaches,” Arraez said to The San Diego Union-Tribune's Jeff Sanders. “I forgot a couple of things, but now I remember. I (didn’t) want to talk with anybody. I (didn’t) want to see people around me. But now thank God I want to see people.”
As the Padres get reinforcements back into the lineup, it should help the team shake off the recent offensive slump. The Friars still have a number of key players on the IL, but the return of Arraez was monumental for a struggling lineup.
