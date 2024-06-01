Padres Manager Calls on Manny Machado, Fernando Tatis to Step Up
The San Diego Padres could have one of the best records in baseball but they aren't close. The culprit is simple — they aren't better.
San Diego built its roster around Manny Machado, Fernando Tatis Jr., and Xander Bogaerts. All three of them have underachieved at the plate this season.
There is no denying that the Padres will get going once their best players do. Manager Mike Shildt confirmed that with Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune.
“It’s critical that we get production out of the people that historically give us production,” manager Mike Shildt said. “That’s important. That’s no secret. … I know how much they’re trying and know what their preparation and their work looks like. And it’s all been really, really good. And when they normalize their numbers, it’ll help tremendously in what we’re looking to accomplish.”
Entering Friday's game against the Kansas City Royals, Xander Bogaerts, Manny Machado and Fernando Tatis Jr. are batting a combined .236/.298/.365 while the rest of the Padres have a .264/.332/.398 line. If it weren't for Jurickson Profar and Jake Cronenworth leading the team with 35 RBIs each, the Padres wouldn't even be in the Wild Card conversation.
The Padres know they need more out of their big three but with Bogaerts sideline for another seven weeks with a fracture in his left shoulder, Machado and Tatis need to step up.
“When we go, we’re just gonna add way more,” Tatis said. “It can only get better from here.”