Padres Manager Provides Major Update on Luis Arraez's Injury
San Diego Padres first baseman Luis Arraez left the first inning of Sunday's game after a scary collision. He was then transported to a local Houston hospital, but was stable and conscious as he was further evaluated by medical professionals.
He has since been placed on the injured list as he is in concussion protocol.
Manager Mike Shildt said Arraez is doing well as initial tests were encouraging overall. However, Shildt did add there was a time following the incident that Arraez was not aware of where he was.
“Best-case scenario with Luis,” Shildt said to The Athletic's Chandler Rome and Dennis Lin. “Obviously, very scary. We think he’s, for the most part, out of the woods. More time will tell, but the initial testing is very favorable. No fractures of any sort. I mean he got a little bit of a laceration on his jawline, so we are worried about his jaw. We are worried about his cervical (spine) region. Everything was clear, stable on the initial testing.
“Everything is coming back to him now, and his initial testing from a concussion standpoint was favorable, but clearly, we are not out of the woods. All things considered, that’s a blessing.”
Arraez took to social media to provide an update on his health late Sunday night, when he was able to return to the team.
"Thankfully, there is nothing to worry about," Arraez said in the post. "I’m currently resting and plan to rejoin the team this Monday. I truly appreciate all your prayers and kind messages. I want to thank the medical and paramedic staff of both the Padres and the Astros, as well as those who took care of me at the hospital. Most importantly, I thank God for His protection—I’m doing well now."
Arraez will miss at least the next week of action.
