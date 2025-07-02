Padres' Michael King Could Miss Rest of Season Due to Injury: Report
Michael King is confident he will return at some point this season.
The San Diego Padres right-handed starting pitcher went down with shoulder inflammation in his throwing arm, landing on the 15-day injured list on May 25.
King has made significant progress after tests determined that his shoulder had no structural damage. He started throwing more often in late June.
But the San Diego Union-Tribune said multiple sources believe there is no guarantee King will be able to return this season, despite his progression throughout his recovery. King is dealing with a nerve issue, which will not be healed until the nerve starts “firing” again.
King has played a major role in the Padres’ rotation since he joined the team in 2024. San Diego acquired him in December 2023 when they traded left fielder Juan Soto and center fielder Trent Grisham to the New York Yankees.
King made it through the season without going on the IL and made a career-high 30 starts in his first season as a starting pitcher. Before coming to San Diego, King was a relief pitcher for the Yankees.
The 2024 All-MLB Second-Team selection also made two starts throughout the Padres’ postseason run. He held the Atlanta Braves scoreless in the National League Wild Card game but allowed five runs against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL Division Series.
This season, King made 10 starts before sustaining his nerve injury. He has logged a 2.59 ERA and 64 strikeouts through 55.2 innings.
In addition to King, the Padres are missing starting pitchers Yu Darvish, Joe Musgrove and Ryan Bergert. Most recently, San Diego placed Bergert on the IL with a right forearm contusion on Wednesday.
Bergert and Darvish are expected to return sometime in July. Meanwhile, Musgrove will not return as he recovers from Tommy John surgery.
King is currently expected to be healthy by August or September. He threw on the field twice in four days and told the San Diego Union-Tribune his pain is decreasing and he sees the "light at the end of the tunnel".
The Padres will likely search for a starting pitcher at the trade deadline as they deal with various injuries in their rotation.
