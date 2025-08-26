Inside The Padres

Padres' Michael King Has 'No Idea' When He'll Return

Nelson Espinal

Apr 30, 2025; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres starting pitcher Michael King (34) delivers during the sixth inning against the San Francisco Giants at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images
In this story:

San Diego Padres starting pitcher Michael King is still on the injured list, and he appears unsure about when he will return to the mound.

King missed months of action with a mysterious shoulder injury. He came back from the injury, made one appearance, and left after a couple of innings of work with a knee injury.

He organically aggravated his ramp-up from his shoulder injury, but the knee issue subsided until he made his return to the mound.

Since then, his rehabilitation process has been a rollercoaster ride, and King does not know when he will return.

“I have no idea,” King told reporters, including Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune.

“Honestly, it’s up to them. They kept telling me, ‘Just get through today.’”

Recently, King threw 44 pitches in three simulated innings on Sunday morning at Petco Park before the Los Angeles Dodgers game.

“Velo’s good, shapes were good,” King said after his session. “ … It’s been an easier rehab than the nerve that I had and obviously way more straightforward. If I can throw that velo and that command, I’ll be good.”

King is eligible to come off the injured list, and he could re-enter the rotation on Friday against the Minnesota Twins, though it is not clear where he is in terms of availability.

The top of the rotation arm wants to be ready for October so he can help the Padres in the playoffs. To do so, he will need to ramp up through progressively longer starts.

“I mean, every time (Padres manager Mike Shildt) pulls him I’m mad at him, regardless of what our bullpen looks like,” King said.

“So to me, I always say starting pitching wins championships. Obviously, we have an incredible bullpen, but the starters still have to go deep in the game.

"I’m not going to bank on going four and just turn it over to our dogs. I would love to be that guy that gives them the day off, and I can cruise out there and get an easy ‘W.’

“That’s still my ultimate goal.”

Nelson Espinal lives and breathes sports. Avidly following of everything ranging from motorsports to Mixed Martial Arts to tennis, he is connected with most of the sports world at all times. His dream of writing about sports started at 16 years of age, writing for a Lakers fans blog, and his passions for sports writing has grown since. He has his Bachelor's degree in Political Science, and a minor in writing literature from the University of California, San Diego.

