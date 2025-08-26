Padres' Michael King Has 'No Idea' When He'll Return
San Diego Padres starting pitcher Michael King is still on the injured list, and he appears unsure about when he will return to the mound.
King missed months of action with a mysterious shoulder injury. He came back from the injury, made one appearance, and left after a couple of innings of work with a knee injury.
More news: Padres Hall of Famer Made Huge Impact on Mason Miller Before He Came to San Diego
He organically aggravated his ramp-up from his shoulder injury, but the knee issue subsided until he made his return to the mound.
Since then, his rehabilitation process has been a rollercoaster ride, and King does not know when he will return.
“I have no idea,” King told reporters, including Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune.
“Honestly, it’s up to them. They kept telling me, ‘Just get through today.’”
More news: Padres' Jeremiah Estrada Has No Idea Why He Struggles Against Dodgers
Recently, King threw 44 pitches in three simulated innings on Sunday morning at Petco Park before the Los Angeles Dodgers game.
“Velo’s good, shapes were good,” King said after his session. “ … It’s been an easier rehab than the nerve that I had and obviously way more straightforward. If I can throw that velo and that command, I’ll be good.”
More news: Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr Opens Up on Dealing With Death Threats
King is eligible to come off the injured list, and he could re-enter the rotation on Friday against the Minnesota Twins, though it is not clear where he is in terms of availability.
The top of the rotation arm wants to be ready for October so he can help the Padres in the playoffs. To do so, he will need to ramp up through progressively longer starts.
“I mean, every time (Padres manager Mike Shildt) pulls him I’m mad at him, regardless of what our bullpen looks like,” King said.
“So to me, I always say starting pitching wins championships. Obviously, we have an incredible bullpen, but the starters still have to go deep in the game.
"I’m not going to bank on going four and just turn it over to our dogs. I would love to be that guy that gives them the day off, and I can cruise out there and get an easy ‘W.’
“That’s still my ultimate goal.”
Latest Padres News
For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI.