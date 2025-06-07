Inside The Padres

Padres Notes: AJ Preller Targeting All-Star Outfielder, Blockbuster Trade Ideas, Yu Darvish Latest

Gabe Smallson

May 17, 2025; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres Yu Darvish (11) watches play during the ninth inning against the Seattle Mariners at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: David Frerker-Imagn Images / David Frerker-Imagn Images
The San Diego Padres beat the Milwaukee Brewers, 2-0, on Friday to kick off a new series in Wisconsin. The Friars improved to 36-26 on the year.

Additionally, president of baseball operations A.J. Preller is reportedly targeting an All-Star outfielder. Although San Diego fields a star-studded lineup each night, it's no secret that left field needs an upgrade.

One trade proposal has the Padres parting ways with a top prospect and reliever, but fulfilling Preller's wish of the All-Star outfielder.

Finally, veteran Yu Darvish is slowly but steadily ramping up to make his 2025 debut. The right-hander provided the latest update, albeit brief, on his health.

Gabe Smallson
GABE SMALLSON

Gabe Smallson is a sportswriter based in Los Angeles. His focus is sports and entertainment content. Gabe has previously worked at DodgersNation and Newsweek. He graduated from San Francisco State University in 2020 and is a Masters Candidate at the University of Southern California. You can get in touch with Gabe by emailing gabe.smallson@lasportsreport.com. You can find him on X @gabesmallson

