Padres Notes: AJ Preller Targeting All-Star Outfielder, Blockbuster Trade Ideas, Yu Darvish Latest
The San Diego Padres beat the Milwaukee Brewers, 2-0, on Friday to kick off a new series in Wisconsin. The Friars improved to 36-26 on the year.
Additionally, president of baseball operations A.J. Preller is reportedly targeting an All-Star outfielder. Although San Diego fields a star-studded lineup each night, it's no secret that left field needs an upgrade.
One trade proposal has the Padres parting ways with a top prospect and reliever, but fulfilling Preller's wish of the All-Star outfielder.
Finally, veteran Yu Darvish is slowly but steadily ramping up to make his 2025 debut. The right-hander provided the latest update, albeit brief, on his health.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Padres news (click the headline for the full article):
