Padres Notes: All-Star Could Miss Rest of Season, Mike Shildt Wants More From Starters, More
The San Diego Padres lost to the Minnesota Twins, 7-4, losing a game where Nestor Cortes took home the loss after giving up three runs.
Cortes got tossed from the game in the fourth inning, starting a verbal altercation with the umpire over his calls in the strikezone.
The typically rock solid Padres bullpen allowed four runs, not letting the team stay in the game.
In other news, a Padres All-Star could miss the rest of the season with an injury, lessening the team's depth during the stretch run of the season.
Finally, manager Mike Shildt made it clear that he wants his starters to go deeper, something Cortes failed to do against the Twins.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Padres news (click the headline for the full article):
