Inside The Padres

Padres Notes: All-Star Could Miss Rest of Season, Mike Shildt Wants More From Starters, More

Nelson Espinal

Jul 29, 2025; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres manager Mike Shildt (8) makes a pitching change during the fifth inning against the New York Mets at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: David Frerker-Imagn Images
Jul 29, 2025; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres manager Mike Shildt (8) makes a pitching change during the fifth inning against the New York Mets at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: David Frerker-Imagn Images / David Frerker-Imagn Images
In this story:

The San Diego Padres lost to the Minnesota Twins, 7-4, losing a game where Nestor Cortes took home the loss after giving up three runs.

Cortes got tossed from the game in the fourth inning, starting a verbal altercation with the umpire over his calls in the strikezone.

The typically rock solid Padres bullpen allowed four runs, not letting the team stay in the game.

In other news, a Padres All-Star could miss the rest of the season with an injury, lessening the team's depth during the stretch run of the season.

Finally, manager Mike Shildt made it clear that he wants his starters to go deeper, something Cortes failed to do against the Twins.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Padres news (click the headline for the full article):

Padres' Xander Bogaerts Reveals Return Timeline Following Foot Fracture

Padres Place All-Star on Injured List With Fracture in Foot

Padres' Mike Shildt Wants to See More Out of Dylan Cease, Yu Darvish

Padres' Biggest Concern Highlighted Ahead of Postseason

Padres’ Nestor Cortes Ejected as San Diego Goes to Bullpen in 4th Inning

Padres Tweets of the Day:

For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI.

Published
Nelson Espinal
NELSON ESPINAL

Nelson Espinal lives and breathes sports. Avidly following of everything ranging from motorsports to Mixed Martial Arts to tennis, he is connected with most of the sports world at all times. His dream of writing about sports started at 16 years of age, writing for a Lakers fans blog, and his passions for sports writing has grown since. He has his Bachelor's degree in Political Science, and a minor in writing literature from the University of California, San Diego.

Home/San Diego Padres News