Padres Notes: All-Star to Injured List, Friars Overtake Dodgers, Free Agent Slugger to San Diego?

Apr 7, 2025; West Sacramento, California, USA; San Diego Padres first base Jake Cronenworth (9) celebrates with outfield Gavin Sheets (30) after hitting a home run against the Athletics during the first inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images
Apr 7, 2025; West Sacramento, California, USA; San Diego Padres first base Jake Cronenworth (9) celebrates with outfield Gavin Sheets (30) after hitting a home run against the Athletics during the first inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images
The San Diego Padres walloped the Colorado Rockies, 8-0, Friday evening thanks to Nick Pivetta's best game in a Friars uniform and the return of Fernando Tatis Jr. as San Diego moved to 11-3 on the year.

Unfortunately, this massive win was without an All-Star who left Tuesday's game due to a mid-game injury. He had been trending toward a return but was placed on the injured list ahead of the victory.

Additionally, the Friars made it abundantly clear against the Rockies that it is justified that they sit atop of the league according to a recent MLB power rankings. The Padres and the Los Angeles Dodgers are the only teams in baseball with 11 wins so far.

Finally, San Diego is urged to add another All-Star who is somehow still a free agent. Things are going swimmingly at the moment, but too much depth is almost never a bad thing in baseball.

Padres Tweets of the Day:

Gabe Smallson is a sportswriter based in Los Angeles. His focus is sports and entertainment content. Gabe has previously worked at DodgersNation and Newsweek. He graduated from San Francisco State University in 2020 and is a Masters Candidate at the University of Southern California. You can get in touch with Gabe by emailing gabe.smallson@lasportsreport.com. You can find him on X @gabesmallson

