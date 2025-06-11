Padres Notes: Concerning Michael King Update, Friars Dominate Dodgers, Rivalry With LA?
The San Diego Padres shellacked the Los Angeles Dodgers, 11-1, on Tuesday night in an enormous win that surprisingly only featured a single home run. The Friars improved to 38-28 in dominant fashion as Dylan Cease tossed 11 strikeouts over seven scoreless innings.
In other Padres news, manager Mike Shildt provided an ominous update on Michael King's injury. The team is currently looking for the best course of action to take with their right-hander.
Finally, a Dodgers All-Star claimed that the Padres are not his team's rival. After the lack of competition from L.A. on Tuesday evening, he might just be right.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Padres news (click the headline for the full article):
