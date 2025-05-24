Inside The Padres

Padres Notes: Concerning Yu Darvish Update, Blockbuster Trade Proposal, SD Linked to All-Star

Gabe Smallson

Oct 11, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; San Diego Padres pitcher Yu Darvish (11) reacts in the sixth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers during game five of the NLDS for the 2024 MLB Playoffs at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Oct 11, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; San Diego Padres pitcher Yu Darvish (11) reacts in the sixth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers during game five of the NLDS for the 2024 MLB Playoffs at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
In this story:

The San Diego Padres snapped a six-game losing streak thanks to a clutch ninth inning Manny Machado dinger, and beat the Atlanta Braves, 2-1, on Friday night. The Friars improved to 28-21 on the season.

Unfortunately, there was a concerning update on veteran Yu Darvish from a team insider. The right-hander will not be rejoining the team this weekend.

Additionally, an insider linked the reigning NL Rookie of the Year Paul Skenes to San Diego in what would be a blockbuster trade. A talent like Skenes would put the Padres rotation over the top after already showing so much dominance to start the season.

Finally, the Friars were linked to an All-Star slugger who's set to hit free agency this year. The 32-year-old is currently tied for the most home runs hit in MLB this season.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Padres news (click the headline for the full article):

Padres Insider Provides Concerning Update on Yu Darvish, Who Won't Join Team This Week

Padres Would Land Paul Skenes in Wild 4-Player Blockbuster Trade Proposal

Padres Interested in 40-Homer Slugger in Upcoming Free Agent Class, Says Insider

Padres Plummet in Latest MLB Power Rankings From National Outlet

Padres' Manny Machado Reveals True Frustrations Amid Brutal Losing Streak

Castoff From MLB's Worst Team Proving to Be Steal of the Offseason For the Padres

3-Time Padres All-Star Suggests They 'Need to Go Get Hammered As a Team'

Padres' $340 Million Star Could Win First MVP This Season, Says Insider

Padres Tweets of the Day:

For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI.

Published
Gabe Smallson
GABE SMALLSON

Gabe Smallson is a sportswriter based in Los Angeles. His focus is sports and entertainment content. Gabe has previously worked at DodgersNation and Newsweek. He graduated from San Francisco State University in 2020 and is a Masters Candidate at the University of Southern California. You can get in touch with Gabe by emailing gabe.smallson@lasportsreport.com. You can find him on X @gabesmallson

Home/San Diego Padres News