Padres Notes: Concerning Yu Darvish Update, Blockbuster Trade Proposal, SD Linked to All-Star

The San Diego Padres snapped a six-game losing streak thanks to a clutch ninth inning Manny Machado dinger, and beat the Atlanta Braves, 2-1, on Friday night. The Friars improved to 28-21 on the season.
Unfortunately, there was a concerning update on veteran Yu Darvish from a team insider. The right-hander will not be rejoining the team this weekend.
Additionally, an insider linked the reigning NL Rookie of the Year Paul Skenes to San Diego in what would be a blockbuster trade. A talent like Skenes would put the Padres rotation over the top after already showing so much dominance to start the season.
Finally, the Friars were linked to an All-Star slugger who's set to hit free agency this year. The 32-year-old is currently tied for the most home runs hit in MLB this season.
