Padres Notes: Devastating Walk-Off Loss to Dodgers, Former Friars Suddenly Cut
The San Diego Padres lost a heartbreaker to the Los Angeles Dodgers, 4-3, on Wednesday evening.
Dodgers catcher Will Smith entered the game for a pinch hit walk-off solo shot that was mere inches away from being a double. It was also extremely close to being caught by Fernando Tatis Jr. in the outfield.
Instead, the Friars fell to 39-34 in dramatic fashion and are now six games back of the Dodgers in the NL West.
In other news, a recently-traded Padres utility man has already been cut by his new team. The 31-year-old was designated for assignment to make room for a player activated from the injured list, and the promotion of a minor leaguer.
Another former Padres offseason addition was unceremoniously cut by his new team, too.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Padres news (click the headline for the full article):
