Inside The Padres

Padres Notes: Devastating Walk-Off Loss to Dodgers, Former Friars Suddenly Cut

Gabe Smallson

Jun 18, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith (16) runs the bases after hitting a walkoff home run as San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado (13) watches at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Jun 18, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith (16) runs the bases after hitting a walkoff home run as San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado (13) watches at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

The San Diego Padres lost a heartbreaker to the Los Angeles Dodgers, 4-3, on Wednesday evening.

Dodgers catcher Will Smith entered the game for a pinch hit walk-off solo shot that was mere inches away from being a double. It was also extremely close to being caught by Fernando Tatis Jr. in the outfield.

Instead, the Friars fell to 39-34 in dramatic fashion and are now six games back of the Dodgers in the NL West.

In other news, a recently-traded Padres utility man has already been cut by his new team. The 31-year-old was designated for assignment to make room for a player activated from the injured list, and the promotion of a minor leaguer.

Another former Padres offseason addition was unceremoniously cut by his new team, too.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Padres news (click the headline for the full article):

Recently-Traded Padres Utility Player Already Cut By New Team

Dodgers Pitcher Takes Responsibility for Tension With Padres After Hitting Fernando Tatis

Dodgers Take Multiple Shots at Padres Manager, Manny Machado

Padres' Mike Shildt Defends Players After Dodgers Call Them Out

Padres' Xander Bogaerts Breaks Silence on Shocking Rafael Devers Trade

Padres' $4.5 Million Free Agent Signee, Part of Blockbuster Trade, Suddenly Released

Padres Tweets of the Day:

For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI.

Published
Gabe Smallson
GABE SMALLSON

Gabe Smallson is a sportswriter based in Los Angeles. His focus is sports and entertainment content. Gabe has previously worked at DodgersNation and Newsweek. He graduated from San Francisco State University in 2020 and is a Masters Candidate at the University of Southern California. You can get in touch with Gabe by emailing gabe.smallson@lasportsreport.com. You can find him on X @gabesmallson

Home/San Diego Padres News