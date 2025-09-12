Inside The Padres

Padres Notes: Ex-Padre Suddenly Retires, Xander Bogaerts Injury Update, Fernando Tatis Shortstop?

Aaron Coloma

Aug 23, 2025; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres shortstop Xander Bogaerts (2) hits an RBI double during the eighth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images
The San Diego Padres kicked off their four-game series against the Colorado Rockies with a 2-0 win on Thursday. An early RBI single from Luis Arraez and a Jackson Merrill solo shot made the difference for the Friars, and brought them half a game closer to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the division.

In other news, former Padres first baseman Anthony Rizzo announced his retirement from MLB on Wednesday, ending a decorated 14-year career. Rizzo played his first season with the Padres before landing with the Cubs, where he made three All-Star games and won a World Series.

Additionally, Padres manager Mike Shildt gave an update on shortstop Xander Bogaerts' injury, stating the All-Star can resume baseball operations and is going to be on a "day-to-day situation."

With Bogaerts' injury and a potential injury to replacement Jose Iglesias, right fielder Fernando Tatis Jr. began practicing at the position in case he is needed.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Padres news (click the headline for the full article):

