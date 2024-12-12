Inside The Padres

Padres Notes: Friars All-Star Could Join Dodgers, Garrett Crochet Trade, Nolan Arenado to San Diego?

Noah Camras

May 31, 2022; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; San Diego Padres second baseman Robinson Cano (24) tags out St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado (28) on a stolen base attempt during the third inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images
The San Diego Padres are unlikely to re-sign left-handed reliever Tanner Scott this offseason, who they acquired from the Miami Marlins at the trade deadline. While they likely won't bring him back, they could be seeing a lot of him, as the National League West rival Los Angeles Dodgers are showing interest in the All-Star closer.

A player the Padres for sure won't be getting is Garrett Crochet, as the All-Star left-handed pitcher was officially traded to the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday for a massive prospect haul.

And finally, could the Padres bring in Nolan Arenado this offseason via trade with the St. Louis Cardinals?

Here’s all the latest Padres news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

