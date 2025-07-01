Inside The Padres

Padres Notes: Friars Make Multiple Roster Moves, Linked to All-Star Slugger in Blockbuster Trade

Gabe Smallson

Jun 30, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; San Diego Padres pitcher Matt Waldron (61) throws a pitch during the first inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
Jun 30, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; San Diego Padres pitcher Matt Waldron (61) throws a pitch during the first inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
In this story:

The San Diego Padres were blanked by the Philadelphia Phillies, 4-0, on Monday evening and fell to 45-39 on the year.

Ahead of the eventual defeat, San Diego finally called up a starting pitcher who made his 2025 debut after suffering an oblique injury in spring training. The right-hander threw 77 of his unique knuckle balls across 104 total pitches on the day.

Additionally, the Friars parted ways with a reliever who had just a 2.57 ERA. The right-hander, also having suffered an oblique injury, made just three appearances in the big leagues this season.

Finally, San Diego is linked to an All-Star and Silver Slugger winner who would surely bolster their high-flying offense.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Padres news (click the headline for the full article):

Padres to Finally Call Up Starting Pitcher to Start Monday's Game vs Phillies

Padres Make Massive Roster Move Ahead of Monday’s Game vs Phillies

Padres Surprisingly DFA 2.57-ERA Reliever

Padres Linked to $65 Million All-Star, Silver Slugger to Bolster Lineup in Trade

Padres Manager Reveals Why Xander Bogaerts Exited Sunday's Loss Early

Padres Tweets of the Day:

For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI.

Published
Gabe Smallson
GABE SMALLSON

Gabe Smallson is a sportswriter based in Los Angeles. His focus is sports and entertainment content. Gabe has previously worked at DodgersNation and Newsweek. He graduated from San Francisco State University in 2020 and is a Masters Candidate at the University of Southern California. You can get in touch with Gabe by emailing gabe.smallson@lasportsreport.com. You can find him on X @gabesmallson

Home/San Diego Padres News