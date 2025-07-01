Padres Notes: Friars Make Multiple Roster Moves, Linked to All-Star Slugger in Blockbuster Trade
The San Diego Padres were blanked by the Philadelphia Phillies, 4-0, on Monday evening and fell to 45-39 on the year.
Ahead of the eventual defeat, San Diego finally called up a starting pitcher who made his 2025 debut after suffering an oblique injury in spring training. The right-hander threw 77 of his unique knuckle balls across 104 total pitches on the day.
Additionally, the Friars parted ways with a reliever who had just a 2.57 ERA. The right-hander, also having suffered an oblique injury, made just three appearances in the big leagues this season.
Finally, San Diego is linked to an All-Star and Silver Slugger winner who would surely bolster their high-flying offense.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Padres news (click the headline for the full article):
