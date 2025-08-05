Padres Notes: Friars Make Trade After Deadline, Joe Musgrove Big Step, Mason Miller Shouts Out Fans
The San Diego Padres lost their series opener against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday, 6-2. New arrival JP Sears made his debut on the mound but didn't have his best outing, allowing five runs on 10 hits through five innings pitched.
The Padres didn't lose any ground in the division, though, as the Los Angeles Dodgers also lost to the St. Louis Cardinals.
In other news, the Padres made another move after a busy deadline, bringing in minor league catcher Eli Wilson from the Pirates. They were able to make the trade after the deadline because Wilson isn't on the Pirates' 40-man roster.
Additionally, Joe Musgrove took another step in his attempt to return to the team by October, throwing a 20-pitch bullpen session on Saturday.
And finally, Mason Miller made his Padres debut Friday, and expressed his appreciation for the lively environment in Petco Park.
“It was loud,” Miller said of his entrance Friday. “Really exciting getting into that game, feeling the energy. I’ve got the natural energy just going in the game, being a player and feeling it. But having all those fans behind you is a special feeling.”
