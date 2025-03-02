Padres Notes: Friars Sign Pitcher, Outfielder Retires to Join LA, Blockbuster Trade Prediction
The San Diego Padres are enjoying an incredible offseason as of recently.
An almost deafening silence to start may have worried fans, but February rewarded fans for their patience. Another signing was made with a pitcher who missed all of last year recovering from Tommy John surgery.
Additionally, a Padres outfielder has retired, but upon his retirement joined the Los Angeles Dodgers. He will not be facing off against his former team on the diamond, but will join L.A.'s coaching staff.
And finally, as has been the story seemingly all offseason long, core pieces from last season are candidates for a potential trade in an effort to shed payroll. One trade prediction sends a Padres ace to a National League rival.
Here's more information on these stories and all the latest Padres news (click the headline for the full article):
Padres Sign Pitcher Who Missed All of 2024 Due to Tommy John Surgery
Padres Free Agent Outfielder Suddenly Retires, Joins Dodgers Coaching Staff
Padres Predicted to Trade $13.8 Million Ace to NL Rival in Blockbuster Move
Manny Machado Still Expects Padres to Make Moves Via Trade or Free Agency
MLB Insider Provides Eye-Opening Update on Dylan Cease, Michael King Trade Talks
Dodgers Star Admits Padres Would Have Won World Series If They Beat LA in NLDS
Padres Tweets of the Day:
