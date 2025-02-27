Padres Notes: Friars Sign Reliever, Top Prospect Almost Once Retired, Joe Musgrove’s Huge Impact
The San Diego Padres made another pitching addition to their team this month. After a quiet offseason, February has proven to be extremely lucrative in terms of pitching talent with this latest southpaw pitcher joining the team at spring training on a minor league deal.
The Friars also had a former top prospect who contemplated sudden retirement due to professional baseball pressures. The 2011 second-round draft pick was extremely honest in a recent interview.
Joe Musgrove showed that his impact goes further than just the baseball diamond according to this relief pitcher. His leadership in the clubhouse is just as valuable as what he provides to the Padres on the mound as this right-hander saw Musgrove as a major reason to stay with the team.
Here's more information on these stories and all the latest Padres news (click the headline for the full article):
Padres Sign Former Rangers, White Sox Pitcher Who Joins Team at Spring Training
Former Padres Top Prospect Contemplated Sudden Retirement Due to Pressure in San Diego
Padres Reliever Doesn't Want to Leave Team Because of Joe Musgrove
Padres Fans Will Love Jackson Merrill Even More After Reading This Story
Padres Tweets of the Day:
For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI.