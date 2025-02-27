Inside The Padres

Padres Notes: Friars Sign Reliever, Top Prospect Almost Once Retired, Joe Musgrove’s Huge Impact

Gabe Smallson

Oct 2, 2024; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres pitcher Joe Musgrove (44) leaves the game during the fourth inning of game two in the Wildcard round for the 2024 MLB Playoffs against the Atlanta Braves at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images / Denis Poroy-Imagn Images
The San Diego Padres made another pitching addition to their team this month. After a quiet offseason, February has proven to be extremely lucrative in terms of pitching talent with this latest southpaw pitcher joining the team at spring training on a minor league deal.

The Friars also had a former top prospect who contemplated sudden retirement due to professional baseball pressures. The 2011 second-round draft pick was extremely honest in a recent interview.

Joe Musgrove showed that his impact goes further than just the baseball diamond according to this relief pitcher. His leadership in the clubhouse is just as valuable as what he provides to the Padres on the mound as this right-hander saw Musgrove as a major reason to stay with the team.

Here's more information on these stories and all the latest Padres news (click the headline for the full article):

Gabe Smallson
