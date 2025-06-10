Inside The Padres

Padres Notes: Friars to Be Aggressive at Trade Deadline, Pitcher Has Biceps Injury, Loss to Dodgers

Gabe Smallson

May 31, 2025; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres relief pitcher Bradgley Rodriguez (72) throws a pitch during the seventh inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Petco Park.
May 31, 2025; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres relief pitcher Bradgley Rodriguez (72) throws a pitch during the seventh inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: David Frerker-Imagn Images / David Frerker-Imagn Images
In this story:

The San Diego Padres lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers, 8-7, on Monday in a 10-inning battle. They fell to 37-28 on the year.

In other news, the Friars are expected to be extremely aggressive at the trade deadline. A top MLB insider mentioned San Diego to be one of the teams making the most deals — or at least being the most aggressive in finding them — ahead of July 31.

In unfortunate news, a Padres relief pitcher has a biceps injury that recently forced him to leave a Triple-A contest. The 21-year-old is one of the brightest prospects in San Diego's system and has shown immense promise over the course of this season.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Padres news (click the headline for the full article):

Padres Expected to Be Most Aggressive Team at MLB Trade Deadline: Report

Padres Pitcher Has Biceps Injury, Team Running Tests

Padres' Manny Machado Says Whole Week Has Been Prepping Team for Dodgers Series

Dodgers Manager Says Padres Care More About Winning This Week's Series Than LA

Padres Pitcher Wants to Learn Dodgers Ace's Best Pitch

Padres Bullpen Has 3-Word Motto That Perfectly Sums Up Their Desire to Win

Padres Tweets of the Day:

