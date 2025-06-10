Padres Notes: Friars to Be Aggressive at Trade Deadline, Pitcher Has Biceps Injury, Loss to Dodgers
The San Diego Padres lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers, 8-7, on Monday in a 10-inning battle. They fell to 37-28 on the year.
In other news, the Friars are expected to be extremely aggressive at the trade deadline. A top MLB insider mentioned San Diego to be one of the teams making the most deals — or at least being the most aggressive in finding them — ahead of July 31.
In unfortunate news, a Padres relief pitcher has a biceps injury that recently forced him to leave a Triple-A contest. The 21-year-old is one of the brightest prospects in San Diego's system and has shown immense promise over the course of this season.
