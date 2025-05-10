Padres Notes: Friars Trade Outfielder, Make Massive Roster Move, Yu Darvish Update
The San Diego Padres held on to beat the Colorado Rockies, 13-9, on Friday as they improved to 24-13 in a game that felt a lot closer than the final score may read.
Ahead of the victory, the Padres made a deal to acquire a relief pitcher while parting ways with an outfielder, as he heads to Cincinnati. The right-hander doesn't have experience after Double-A, but could very well make his MLB debut in a Padres uniform if he keeps progressing.
It wasn't the only move that San Diego made to their roster as the team made a massive roster move earlier in the day, bringing back an All-Star. The reinstated infielder brought in a run during his long-awaited return to the diamond.
Finally, in more All-Star news, Yu Darvish has taken a 'substantial step' in his return to the mound. It appears that the veteran ace is close to making his first rehab start of 2025.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Padres news (click the headline for the full article):
Padres Make Trade, Send Outfielder to Reds for Pitcher
Padres Announce Massive Roster Move, Bring Back All-Star
Padres' Yu Darvish Could Make First Rehab Start Soon in Exciting Development
Padres' Yu Darvish to Take 'Substantial Step' in Return to Mound
Dylan Cease Provides Major Injury Update After Leaving Padres Game Early
Padres Drop Down in Latest MLB Power Rankings From National Outlet
Padres Star Predicted to Land $100 Million Contract This Offseason
Padres' Jackson Merrill Provides Update After Injury Scare vs Yankees
Padres Tweets of the Day:
