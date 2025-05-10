Inside The Padres

Padres Notes: Friars Trade Outfielder, Make Massive Roster Move, Yu Darvish Update

Gabe Smallson

Oct 11, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; San Diego Padres pitcher Yu Darvish (11) reacts in the sixth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers during game five of the NLDS for the 2024 MLB Playoffs at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Oct 11, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; San Diego Padres pitcher Yu Darvish (11) reacts in the sixth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers during game five of the NLDS for the 2024 MLB Playoffs at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
In this story:

The San Diego Padres held on to beat the Colorado Rockies, 13-9, on Friday as they improved to 24-13 in a game that felt a lot closer than the final score may read.

Ahead of the victory, the Padres made a deal to acquire a relief pitcher while parting ways with an outfielder, as he heads to Cincinnati. The right-hander doesn't have experience after Double-A, but could very well make his MLB debut in a Padres uniform if he keeps progressing.

It wasn't the only move that San Diego made to their roster as the team made a massive roster move earlier in the day, bringing back an All-Star. The reinstated infielder brought in a run during his long-awaited return to the diamond.

Finally, in more All-Star news, Yu Darvish has taken a 'substantial step' in his return to the mound. It appears that the veteran ace is close to making his first rehab start of 2025.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Padres news (click the headline for the full article):

Padres Make Trade, Send Outfielder to Reds for Pitcher

Padres Announce Massive Roster Move, Bring Back All-Star

Padres' Yu Darvish Could Make First Rehab Start Soon in Exciting Development

Padres' Yu Darvish to Take 'Substantial Step' in Return to Mound

Dylan Cease Provides Major Injury Update After Leaving Padres Game Early

Padres Drop Down in Latest MLB Power Rankings From National Outlet

Padres Star Predicted to Land $100 Million Contract This Offseason

Padres' Jackson Merrill Provides Update After Injury Scare vs Yankees

Padres Tweets of the Day:

For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI.

Published
Gabe Smallson
GABE SMALLSON

Gabe Smallson is a sportswriter based in Los Angeles. His focus is sports and entertainment content. Gabe has previously worked at DodgersNation and Newsweek. He graduated from San Francisco State University in 2020 and is a Masters Candidate at the University of Southern California. You can get in touch with Gabe by emailing gabe.smallson@lasportsreport.com. You can find him on X @gabesmallson

Home/San Diego Padres News