Padres Notes: Friars Veteran to Retire, Fernando Tatis Files Lawsuit, MLB Watched Mike Shildt During Suspension
The San Diego Padres lost to the Washington Nations, 10-6, on Monday night in the first of a three-game set. The Friars fell to 42-36 on the year.
Additionally, a Padres veteran is set to retire at the end of the 2025 season. The backstop has been in The Show for 15 seasons and will call it a career, but also revealed his desire to coach down the line.
In other news, superstar Fernando Tatis Jr. filed a lawsuit against a company he referred to as 'predatory' that previously loaned him money when he was a minor leaguer. Tatis is using California's consumer protection laws to sue, as he filed a complaint on Monday.
Finally, the MLB took extreme measures to ensure manager Mike Shildt served his recent suspension. The skipper was handed a one-game suspension along with Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts after a benches-clearing scuffle broke out on Thursday evening.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Padres news (click the headline for the full article):
Padres Veteran to Retire After 2025 Season
Padres Star Files Lawsuit Against 'Predatory' Company That Loaned Him Money
MLB Took Extreme Measures to Ensure Padres' Mike Shildt Didn't Violate Suspension
Padres' Fernando Tatis Says He 'Dodged a Bullet' With Injury Scare
Padres Rookie Reveals Why He's Happy He Hit First Home Run at Dodger Stadium
3-Time All-Star Implores Mike Shildt to Tell Padres That Dodgers 'F-ing Suck'
Padres' Jackson Merrill Was 'Mad' When Best Friend Was Traded
