Padres Notes: Friars Free Agent Leaves for AL Squad, Insane Juan Soto Prediction
The San Diego Padres are not one of the reported teams involved in the Juan Soto sweepstakes, but that doesn't mean they aren't invested in where their former superstar outfielder will wind up.
It's been reported that Soto has contract offers from five teams — the New York Yankees, New York Mets, Boston Red Sox, Toronto Blue Jays, and, finally, the National League West rival Los Angeles Dodgers.
The Dodgers have already signed one former Padres superstar this offseason in Blake Snell. Could they sign another?
In other Padres news, the Friars lost a key free agent on Monday night as he signed a two-year deal with an American League squad.
Here's all the latest Padres news and stories (click the headline for the full article):
Padres Lose Key Free Agent to American League Squad
Juan Soto Projected to Earn $630 Million Deal, Potentially From Padres' NL Rival
Padres Predicted to Lose All-Star Free Agent to AL Squad
Padres Former Top Prospect Considered Potential Trade Candidate This Offseason
MLB Insider Projects Padres Lock Up Key Free Agent This Offseason
Padres All-Star Free Agent Linked to AL Contender
Who Are the Best Available Players in MLB Free Agency After Padres' Rival Signs Blake Snell?
MLB Insider Provides Massive Update on Roki Sasaki Chase Between Padres and Dodgers