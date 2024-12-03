Inside The Padres

Padres Notes: Friars Free Agent Leaves for AL Squad, Insane Juan Soto Prediction

May 25, 2024; San Diego, California, USA; Fans react after New York Yankees right fielder Juan Soto (22) catches a fly ball from San Diego Padres second baseman Jake Cronenworth (9) in the sixth inning at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Chadd Cady-Imagn Images / Chadd Cady-Imagn Images
The San Diego Padres are not one of the reported teams involved in the Juan Soto sweepstakes, but that doesn't mean they aren't invested in where their former superstar outfielder will wind up.

It's been reported that Soto has contract offers from five teams — the New York Yankees, New York Mets, Boston Red Sox, Toronto Blue Jays, and, finally, the National League West rival Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Dodgers have already signed one former Padres superstar this offseason in Blake Snell. Could they sign another?

In other Padres news, the Friars lost a key free agent on Monday night as he signed a two-year deal with an American League squad.

Here's all the latest Padres news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Noah graduated from USC in 2022 with a B.A. in Journalism and a minor in sports media studies. He is the lead editor for Inside the Padres. He was born and raised in Los Angeles, and has covered all Southern California sports in his career.

