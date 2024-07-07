Padres Notes: Juan Soto Trade Regret, Big Injury Update, Full Circle Moment
Padres Reinstate Slugger in Big Roster Move Before Friday’s Game
The Padres welcomed back catcher Luis Campusano from the 10-day injured list, where he was recovering from a bruised thumb sustained last June. His return is timely as San Diego looks to bolster its lineup for the upcoming games.
Padres' Jurickson Profar Enjoyed Full Circle Moment vs Rangers
Jurickson Profar experienced a special moment as he prepared to face his former team, the Rangers. It was particularly memorable as he learned of his selection to his first All-Star Game, marking a significant career milestone amidst the emotional backdrop of the match-up.
Padres Infielder Striving to Be 'Super Utility Player'
Eguy Rosario is pushing his boundaries by transitioning from the infield to the outfield, under the guidance of his experienced teammates. This move is part of his effort to become more versatile and valuable to the team.
Padres Star Hits a Home Run Right to Where His Mom Was Sitting
In an emotional highlight at Fenway Park, Jackson Merrill hit a home run that landed near his mother in the stands. This moment was made even more special given his family's connection to the Red Sox and playing alongside his idol, Xander Bogaerts.
Padres Sign World Series Winning Reliever, Former San Diego Pitcher
The Padres have secured a minor league agreement with right-handed pitcher Carl Edwards Jr., a World Series-winning reliever. This acquisition aims to strengthen their bullpen as they push through the season.
National Reporter Says Padres 'Wish They Never Made' Juan Soto Trade
A report from a national MLB reporter suggests that the Padres have regrets about their trade for Juan Soto, reflecting on the high expectations and the outcomes since the transaction.