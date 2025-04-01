Padres Notes: Jurickson Profar Suspended, Ex-Padre Retires, Friars Dominate Guardians to Stay Undefeated
The San Diego Padres have yet to lose in 2025 as they defeated the Cleveland Guardians, 7-2, Monday evening thanks to newly-acquired southpaw Kyle Hart earning his first MLB win and a four-RBI game from spring training standout Gavin Sheets. The 5-0 start is a franchise record for wins to begin a season without a loss.
In other news, former Padres All-Star outfielder Jurickson Profar has been suspended for 80 games and will miss the postseason if his new team, the Atlanta Braves, should qualify. This unfortunate news for the outfielder comes just four games into his new stint in Atlanta as he will have to rejoin the team midseason.
Finally, an ex-Padre has retired from the game of baseball after 17 years around the sport. His pitching expertise spanned across multiple continents as he bounced around from MLB, Japan, and other countries during his professional baseball tenure.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Padres news (click the headline for the full article):
Former Padres All-Star Jurickson Profar Tested Positive for Banned Substance
More Details Regarding Former Padres Star Jurickson Profar’s Suspension Revealed
Former Padres Star Jurickson Profar Breaks Silence After Receiving Massive Suspension
Former Padres Reliever Retires From MLB After 17 Years in Baseball
Padres Manager Reacts to Shocking Jurickson Profar Suspension
Padres' $55 Million Acquisition Makes Friars Look Genius in Dominant Debut
Padres' Manny Machado Comments on Yankees' Polarizing Torpedo Bats
Padres Tweets of the Day:
For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI.