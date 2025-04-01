Inside The Padres

Padres Notes: Jurickson Profar Suspended, Ex-Padre Retires, Friars Dominate Guardians to Stay Undefeated

Gabe Smallson

Sep 21, 2024; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres left fielder Jurickson Profar (left) celebrates after a diving catch to end the top of the seventh inning against the Chicago White Sox at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-Imagn Images
The San Diego Padres have yet to lose in 2025 as they defeated the Cleveland Guardians, 7-2, Monday evening thanks to newly-acquired southpaw Kyle Hart earning his first MLB win and a four-RBI game from spring training standout Gavin Sheets. The 5-0 start is a franchise record for wins to begin a season without a loss.

In other news, former Padres All-Star outfielder Jurickson Profar has been suspended for 80 games and will miss the postseason if his new team, the Atlanta Braves, should qualify. This unfortunate news for the outfielder comes just four games into his new stint in Atlanta as he will have to rejoin the team midseason.

Finally, an ex-Padre has retired from the game of baseball after 17 years around the sport. His pitching expertise spanned across multiple continents as he bounced around from MLB, Japan, and other countries during his professional baseball tenure.

