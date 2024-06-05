Inside The Padres

Padres Notes: Key Updates on Darvish's Injury, Debuts, and a Player's Lifetime Ban

J.P. Hoornstra

Jun 4, 2024; Anaheim, California, USA; San Diego Padres starting pitcher Adam Mazur (36) looks on from the dugout in the third inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 4, 2024; Anaheim, California, USA; San Diego Padres starting pitcher Adam Mazur (36) looks on from the dugout in the third inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

Adam Mazur did his job.

The rookie shone in his major league debut, allowing one run over six innings in a 4-2 loss to the Angels on Tuesday. Yuki Matsui allowed three runs out of the bullpen and the key hit — an RBI double by Zach Neto — came against Enyel De Los Santos.

The biggest news of the day, however, happened off the field. Here's all the headlines from a newsy Tuesday:

Yu Darvish's Injury Update

A sigh of relief for Padres fans: Yu Darvish's latest injury isn't expected to be serious in the long term, says manager Mike Shildt. Keep up to date with his recovery and expected return.

Higashioka Praises Padres' Pitching

Kyle Higashioka applauded the Padres' pitching staff for their resilience in the tough series against the Royals. Find out more about the performance that's earning accolades.

Randy Vásquez Gains Confidence

Randy Vásquez is finding his form, feeling much more comfortable with his pitches after a commendable performance on Saturday.

Padres Player Receives Lifetime Ban

Following a lifetime ban for gambling on baseball, the Padres and MLB community react to the news about utility player Tucupita Marcano. The implications and full statement from the Pirates are covered in depth.

Published
J.P. Hoornstra

J.P. HOORNSTRA

J.P. Hoornstra writes and edits Major League Baseball content for Halos Today and Inside the Padres, and is the author of 'The 50 Greatest Dodger Games Of All Time.' He once recorded a keyboard solo on the same album as two of the original Doors.