Padres Notes: Key Updates on Darvish's Injury, Debuts, and a Player's Lifetime Ban
Adam Mazur did his job.
The rookie shone in his major league debut, allowing one run over six innings in a 4-2 loss to the Angels on Tuesday. Yuki Matsui allowed three runs out of the bullpen and the key hit — an RBI double by Zach Neto — came against Enyel De Los Santos.
The biggest news of the day, however, happened off the field. Here's all the headlines from a newsy Tuesday:
Yu Darvish's Injury Update
A sigh of relief for Padres fans: Yu Darvish's latest injury isn't expected to be serious in the long term, says manager Mike Shildt. Keep up to date with his recovery and expected return.
Higashioka Praises Padres' Pitching
Kyle Higashioka applauded the Padres' pitching staff for their resilience in the tough series against the Royals. Find out more about the performance that's earning accolades.
Randy Vásquez Gains Confidence
Randy Vásquez is finding his form, feeling much more comfortable with his pitches after a commendable performance on Saturday.
Padres Player Receives Lifetime Ban
Following a lifetime ban for gambling on baseball, the Padres and MLB community react to the news about utility player Tucupita Marcano. The implications and full statement from the Pirates are covered in depth.