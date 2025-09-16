Padres Notes: Luis Arraez Injury Update, Dylan Cease Reaches Milestone, Mike Shildt Names Best Duo
The San Diego Padres got a rest day Monday after winning their four-game series against the Colorado Rockies.
Infielder Luis Arraez suffered a head injury in between innings on Saturday after he was hit with a warm up throw in the infield, and left the game. After the game, he revealed he was feeling fine.
"I got a little dizzy (Saturday)," Arraez told reporters. "But I'm good."
In other news, starting pitcher Dylan Cease reached two milestones in his last start, a solid outing against the Rockies. The pitcher hit 1,000 career innings, as well as 200 strikeouts in each of the past five seasons.
Finally, Fernando Tatis Jr. and Jackson Merrill both had solid showings in the series finale, as Tatis scored three times with Merrill driving in three runs. Manager Mike Shildt named them the best duo in MLB after acknowledging his bias.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Padres news (click the headline for the full article):
Padres' Mike Shildt Thinks Fernando Tatis, Jackson Merrill Are Best Duo in MLB
What is the Padres' Magic Number to Clinch a Playoff Berth?
Padres' Luis Arraez Provides Injury Update on Head, Return Timeline
Padres' Dylan Cease Reaches 2 Incredible Milestones
Padres' Low-Leverage Relievers Putting Onus on Themselves to Protect the Bullpen
Padres Tweets of the Day:
For more Padres news, head over to Padres on SI.