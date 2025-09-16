Inside The Padres

Padres Notes: Luis Arraez Injury Update, Dylan Cease Reaches Milestone, Mike Shildt Names Best Duo

Aaron Coloma

Sep 13, 2025; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres second baseman Luis Arraez (4) throws to first base for an out during the seventh inning against the Colorado Rockies at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: David Frerker-Imagn Images
The San Diego Padres got a rest day Monday after winning their four-game series against the Colorado Rockies.

Infielder Luis Arraez suffered a head injury in between innings on Saturday after he was hit with a warm up throw in the infield, and left the game. After the game, he revealed he was feeling fine.

"I got a little dizzy (Saturday)," Arraez told reporters. "But I'm good."

In other news, starting pitcher Dylan Cease reached two milestones in his last start, a solid outing against the Rockies. The pitcher hit 1,000 career innings, as well as 200 strikeouts in each of the past five seasons.

Finally, Fernando Tatis Jr. and Jackson Merrill both had solid showings in the series finale, as Tatis scored three times with Merrill driving in three runs. Manager Mike Shildt named them the best duo in MLB after acknowledging his bias.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Padres news (click the headline for the full article):

Padres Tweets of the Day:

