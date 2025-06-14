Inside The Padres

Padres Notes: Major Trade Rumors, Jarren Duran Latest, Michael King Update

Gabe Smallson

Apr 13, 2025; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres starting pitcher Michael King (34) celebrates with San Diego Padres catcher Elias Diaz (17) after throwing a complete-game two hit shutout against the Colorado Rockies at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: David Frerker-Imagn Images / David Frerker-Imagn Images
The San Diego Padres lost, 5-1, to the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday night. The Friars dropped the first of a three-game set in the desert and fell to 38-30 on the year.

In other Padres news, the Friars are linked to an All-Star and Gold Glove replacement to provide depth to the outfield. The Padres have reportedly been looking for a major needle-mover to strengthen their lineup ahead of the trade deadline.

One way to provide said needle-mover would be through Boston Red Sox right fielder Jarren Duran. A Padres insider provided an update on the chances that San Diego pulls off what would be a blockbuster deal.

Finally, an unfortunate update on Michael King's return timeline has been given by a key insider. The right-hander has been on the injured list since the end of May.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Padres news (click the headline for the full article):

