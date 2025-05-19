Padres Notes: Massive Michael King Free Agency Update, Jackson Merrill Hall of Fame Prediction
The San Diego Padres fell to the Seattle Mariners, 6-1, as they were swept in a three-game set at home and fell to 27-18 on the season.
Additionally, a top MLB insider gave a massive update on Michael King's impending free agency. The right-hander is set for a lucrative deal when his contract expires, but hopes that he gets plenty of phone calls when he hits the market.
Finally, Jackson Merrill has had a meteoric rise to superstardom, but a MLB Network analyst believes that his trajectory is towards Cooperstown. His ceiling placed on the 22-year-old is 'limitless' according to the insider.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Padres news (click the headline for the full article):
Padres Rumors: MLB Insider Provides Massive Update on Michael King's Free Agency
Padres' Jackson Merrill a Future Hall of Famer? MLB Insider Thinks So
Padres Superstar Says There's Drastic Gap Between Majors and Minor Leagues Right Now
Padres Starting Pitcher Provides Massive Injury Update
Padres Make Last Minute Change to Lineup Ahead of Sunday’s Game
When Will Leo De Vries Debut for Padres? Insider Answers
