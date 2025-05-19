Inside The Padres

Padres Notes: Massive Michael King Free Agency Update, Jackson Merrill Hall of Fame Prediction

May 12, 2025; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres starting pitcher Michael King (34) delivers during the second inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images
May 12, 2025; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres starting pitcher Michael King (34) delivers during the second inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images / Denis Poroy-Imagn Images
The San Diego Padres fell to the Seattle Mariners, 6-1, as they were swept in a three-game set at home and fell to 27-18 on the season.

Additionally, a top MLB insider gave a massive update on Michael King's impending free agency. The right-hander is set for a lucrative deal when his contract expires, but hopes that he gets plenty of phone calls when he hits the market.

Finally, Jackson Merrill has had a meteoric rise to superstardom, but a MLB Network analyst believes that his trajectory is towards Cooperstown. His ceiling placed on the 22-year-old is 'limitless' according to the insider.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Padres news (click the headline for the full article):

Padres Tweets of the Day:

