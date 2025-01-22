Padres Notes: Massive Trade Updates on Biggest Stars, Jurickson Profar to Royals?
MLB insiders provided some major trade updates on the looming questions regarding some of the San Diego Padres stars. The Friars are reportedly listening to trade offers on their best closer who was one of five Padres All-Stars in 2024.
As it is no secret that the Friars are looking to trade some of their talent in an effort to more wisely spend their payroll, they are likely to hold onto one of their big-money stars unless a reported 'can't-miss opportunity presents itself.'
Jurickson Profar, a free agent who had a strong 2024, has recently been linked to the Kansas City Royals as a potential free agent destination. The Padres have a major need in the outfield as spring training nears.
And finally, the Los Angeles Dodgers continued their offseason spending spree locking down yet another former Padres reliever. Two days after L.A. signed Tanner Scott, they went ahead and signed Kirby Yates on Tuesday morning.
The Dodgers also landed phenom pitcher Roki Sasaki, despite reports that San Diego offered him a much larger deal.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Padres news (click the headline for the full article):
