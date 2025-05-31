Padres Notes: Michael King Injury Update, Yu Darvish Concern, Friars Make Roster Move
The San Diego Padres beat the Pittsburgh Pirates, 3-2, on Friday evening to get back into the win column. The Friars moved to 32-23 on the year.
Additionally, there was an injury update regarding right-hander Michael King after he was recently moved to the injured list. A former All-Star claimed that there is 'something going on' with the pitcher amid his shoulder complications. Manager Mike Shildt revealed it's a pinched nerve.
In more pitching injury news, veteran Yu Darvish reported elbow tightness after his first rehab start in Triple-A El Paso. A former San Diego All-Star believes that Darvish is actually dealing with a worse injury than the team is letting on.
Finally, an eventful day for the Padres was started with an exciting roster move. A top prospect was promoted straight from Double-A in what can turn into an incredibly promising move.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Padres news (click the headline for the full article):
Former Padres All-Star Says 'Something Going On' With Michael King Injury
Former Padres All-Star Believes Yu Darvish’s Injury is Worse Than Team is Letting On
Padres To Promote Top Prospect Straight From Double-A in Massive Roster Move
Padres' Gavin Sheets Reveals Why He's Been So Good This Season
Padres Reliever Doesn't Make Excuse for Uncharacteristic Struggles in Loss
Padres' $55 Million Breakout Star Reveals Why He's Been Able to Bounce Back in San Diego
Padres Should Trade For $49.5 Million Outfielder in Blockbuster Deal With Struggling AL Squad
