Padres Notes: Michael King Injury Update, Yu Darvish Concern, Friars Make Roster Move

Gabe Smallson

Apr 12, 2025; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres starting pitcher Michael King (34) throws a pitch during the first inning against the Colorado Rockies at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: David Frerker-Imagn Images / David Frerker-Imagn Images
The San Diego Padres beat the Pittsburgh Pirates, 3-2, on Friday evening to get back into the win column. The Friars moved to 32-23 on the year.

Additionally, there was an injury update regarding right-hander Michael King after he was recently moved to the injured list. A former All-Star claimed that there is 'something going on' with the pitcher amid his shoulder complications. Manager Mike Shildt revealed it's a pinched nerve.

In more pitching injury news, veteran Yu Darvish reported elbow tightness after his first rehab start in Triple-A El Paso. A former San Diego All-Star believes that Darvish is actually dealing with a worse injury than the team is letting on.

Finally, an eventful day for the Padres was started with an exciting roster move. A top prospect was promoted straight from Double-A in what can turn into an incredibly promising move.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Padres news (click the headline for the full article):

Gabe Smallson
